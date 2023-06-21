CNBC TV18
‘Dreams do come true': Karan Johar pens gratitude note after UK Parliament honours him
Filmmaker Karan Johar received an honor from the UK Parliament, recognising his outstanding achievements and global influence. Expressing gratitude on Instagram, he shared photos from the event held at the Palace of Westminster. The prestigious tribute celebrated his remarkable 25-year journey in the Hindi film industry.

Filmmaker Karan Johar was honoured by the United Kingdom Parliament on Tuesday for his exceptional achievements and for making a significant impact on the global film scenario. Later, Karan Johar expressed his gratitude in an Instagram post and shared a few photos from London.

In the first photo, Karan posed for the camera holding a photo frame of the letter he received. The photo was clicked outside the UK Parliament in London. In the second picture, he is seen in a dapper black outfit posing inside the venue where he was felicitated.
Image credit: Karan Johar Instagram
