Kapil Sharma show comedian attempts second suicide on Facebook Live, now doing fine

Tirthanand Rao, who has previously worked with comedian Kapil Sharma in Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe, attempted to die by suicide during a Facebook Live session on Tuesday, June 13.

During the Facebook Live video, a visibly distraught Rao was seen drinking some liquid, according to reports. The liquid was probably phenyl.

Rao’s friends immediately informed the police about the suicide attempt and rushed him to the hospital.

According to reports, Rao took the drastic step after an argument with his live-in partner, whom he met in October 2022.

“I am in debt of Rs 3-4 lakh because of this woman. I have known her since October last year. She had filed a police complaint against me in Bhayandar and I didn’t even know for what reason. Then she would also call me and say she wanted to meet," Rao said in the Facebook Live session.

The comedian further contended that his partner had filed a police case against him and was threatening him to marry her.

Tirthanand Rao has now shared that he is back home from the hospital, according to a report in The Indian Express,.

“I live in Mira Road with my partner, after the incident where I attempting suicide I was rushed to a hospital, but now I am home and I am alright,” he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

He assured his fans that he had plenty of work and that he had even worked with Abhishek Bachchan for a film.

Rao added, “I am called on The Kapil Sharma Show as junior Nana Patekar. In January and February I shot about 12-14 episodes of Wagle Ki Duniya where I play Joshi Kaka's character. In January, I also did a film with Abhishek Bachchan.”

Reportedly, the comedian had attempted to die by suicide in 2021 as well after facing a severe financial crisis. Then too he had gone live on Facebook and called his assistant to inform him about the drastic step.