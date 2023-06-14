Kapil Sharma show comedian attempts second suicide on Facebook Live, now doing fine

By CNBCTV18.com

Tirthanand Rao took the step after an argument with his live-in partner, as per reports. Rao has cultivated a huge fan base with his mimicry of Nana Patekar and his well-wishers are shocked over the incident.

Tirthanand Rao, who has previously worked with comedian Kapil Sharma in Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe, attempted to die by suicide during a Facebook Live session on Tuesday, June 13. During the Facebook Live video, a visibly distraught Rao was seen drinking some liquid, according to reports. The liquid was probably phenyl.

Rao’s friends immediately informed the police about the suicide attempt and rushed him to the hospital.