Kanye West to pay Kim Kardashian $200,000 per month in child support

The former couple has reached a settlement regarding the property dispute and custody of their kids as per court documents filed on Tuesday.

Kim Kardashian and Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) have reached a settlement in their divorce, according to People magazine. The ex-couple averted a trial set for next month, and as per court documents filed on Tuesday, Kardashian will receive $200,000 per month in child support from Ye and the two will share joint custody of their four children -- North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court also showed that neither will pay the other spousal support, as per an Economic Times report. Kardashian had filed for divorce from the rapper in February last year due to irreconcilable differences.

The celebrity couple was married in a lavish wedding in Italy in 2014.

The judge had declared the two legally single upon Kardashian's request in March. However, issues of property and custody remained that had to be worked out in a trial starting December 14 which has now been averted as the two have reached a settlement.

According to the settlement, Ye is set to deposit the agreed amount in Kardashian's account on the first day of every month. Kardashian and Ye will equally split the expenses for the kids' private security and private school, including college. Both will pay their own debts and as per a pre-nuptial agreement they have kept their property largely separate.

Both Ye and Kardashian have also agreed to settle disputes about the children by taking part in mediation. However, if any of them fails to take part, the other will be given the authority to take the decision in the dispute by default.

Kardashian and Ye started dating in 2012 and were married two years later, shortly after the birth of their eldest daughter North.

The couple faced trouble in their marriage in 2020 after Ye announced his controversial bid to become the President of the United States. Kardashian also addressed his bipolar disorder in a statement. She finally filed for divorce in 2021, after seven years of their marriage.