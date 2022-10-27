Kanye West showed out of Skechers LA office where he “arrived unannounced”

By CNBCTV18.com

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was promptly escorted out of the California-based headquarters of athletic shoemaker Skechers after he showed up unannounced on Wednesday. The incident took place a day after Adidas cut ties with the artiste following his anti-Semitic remarks.

Ye made an unplanned visit to Skechers corporate offices in Los Angeles much to the dismay of the company. Skechers issued a press release saying that he “Ye arrived unannounced and without invitation.”

The New York Post carried the statement which added, “Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorised filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation.”

The rapper has been under increased scrutiny due to the anti-Semitic remarks he made earlier this month, prompting companies to cut ties with him.

Ye also lost is billionaire status following the end of the partnership with Adidas. Now, the rapper is reportedly going door to door to major shoe brands for his product line Yeezy.

While Skechers does not sell Yeezy products, several others like clothing retailer Gap and sneaker retailer Foot Locker also dropped him and said they are making immediate moves to pull Yeezy products from their stores, as per a Business Insider report. Paris-based fashion house Balenciaga also ended ties with Ye last week.

Skechers clarified in its statement that it is not considering and has no intention of working with Ye. The company said, "We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate anti-Semitism or any other form of hate speech. The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices."

In the recent past, Ye has been spreading anti-Semitic conspiracy theories in interviews and on social media. Earlier this month, he faced outrage when he presented T-shirts that carried the slogan “White Lives Matter”, a phrase associated with white supremacists at the Paris Fashion Week.

He was later blocked by Twitter and Instagram when he threatened to "Go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," using a US military readiness reference.

Due to the controversies, German sportswear giant Adidas ended its partnership with Ye on Tuesday. In its statement, Adidas noted that it would lose approximately $246 million in revenue with the partnership coming to end.

Even the Hollywood talent agency, CAA, dropped Ye while film and TV producer MRC said it was shelving an already finished documentary on the artiste.