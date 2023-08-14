The actor posted an apology on social media platform saying it was not intentional and was a “slip of tongue” during the Facebook live.

Kannada star Upendra has landed in trouble after another First Information Report (FIR) was filed against him for making an offensive statement against Dalit community during a live session on Facebook. Upendra was asked to appear for questioning by the Karnataka Police on Monday, August 14.

So far, two FIRs have been filed against the actor under the relevant sections of SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocity) Act, 1989.

Upendra, during a Facebook live session on August 12, had mentioned a Kannada proverb that demeans the Dalit community. It triggered a controversy with many from the community slamming the actor for his remarks.

Following the backlash, Upendra came up with an apology and clarified that it wasn’t his intention to hurt the sentiments of any section of the society or community.

Dalit activists Gopal Giriyappa and Banashankari Vasu filed a complaint with the Social Welfare Department to take action against Upendra. Later Madhusudhan KN, Assistant Director of Social Welfare Department, lodged a complaint at the Channammanakere Acchukattu police station, Bengaluru.

Previously, another complaint was registered against the actor on Sunday by Bhyrappa Harish Kumar, who is the state president of the Karnataka Ranadhira Pade.

"During Facebook and Instagram live, due to a slip of tongue, a proverbial sentence was used. As soon as I got to know it has hurt sentiments of the people, I have deleted the live video from my social media accounts. And I apologise for the statement," Upendra wrote in the apology post.

According to a Times of India report, the Karnataka High Court on Monday granted interim stay against proceedings in the case registered against Upendra under the SC and ST Act.

Hearing a petition filed by the actor, Justice Hemant Chandanagoudar passed the stay order. Upendra had pleaded for quashing of the proceedings in the complaint filed against him before the Channammanakere Achchukattu police station in Bengaluru on August 13.