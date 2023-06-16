Kannada film 'Daredevil Musthafa' declared tax free by CM Siddaramaiah

Filmmaker Sashank Sohgal’s 'Daredevil Musthafa' is based on a story written by famous Kannada writer and novelist Poornachandra Tejaswi.

Crowd-funded Kannada film ‘Daredevil Mustafa’ has been declared tax free in the state by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The movie, which was released in theatres on May 19, has turned out to be a blockbuster. Despite being made at a moderate budget the movie has been able to get a good foot fall at the theatres.

Earlier, the team backing the film met with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to seek tax exemption for the movie. Following the meeting, CM Siddaramaiah on Thursday declared the movie tax free. The Chief Minister called on people to support those who ‘erase hatred and share love’.

“K.P., a popular Kannada writer, has influenced and continues to influence an entire generation of people through his writings and life. I have ordered a tax exemption for the movie "Dare Devil Musthafa" based on Poornachandra Tejaswi's story. What is needed in today's times is the mind to build society on the foundation of harmony, love and trust. Congratulations to the film team for undertaking such a task. Let us and all of you support the people who erase hatred and share love,” CM Siddarmaiah wrote in Kannada on Twitter.

Filmmaker Sashank Sohgal adapted the story of Poornachandra Tejswi and prepared the screenplay. When he could not find producers for the film, he had to ask for crowd funding and appealed to people for help on social media. Kannada star Dhananjaya then released the film, and KRG Studios made it possible to distribute it.

Set in the 1970s, the movie "Daredevil Musthafa" revolves around a small-town college. The story takes a turn when a Muslim boy joins a Hindu-dominant college, and differences develop between two groups of students. How they maintain harmony in the college despite all the differences is the main plot of the movie.

Earlier in the year, " The Kashmir Files " got tax exempted by most of the BJP-ruled states in the country. Karnataka was also one of the states to make the film tax free under the leadership of former CM Basavaraj Bommai.