Kannada film 'Daredevil Musthafa' declared tax free by CM Siddaramaiah

Crowd-funded Kannada film ‘Daredevil Mustafa’ has been declared tax free in the state by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The movie, which was released in theatres on May 19, has turned out to be a blockbuster. Despite being made at a moderate budget the movie has been able to get a good foot fall at the theatres.

The movie is based on a story of famous Kannada writer and novelist Poornachandra Tejaswi.

Earlier, the team backing the film met with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to seek tax exemption for the movie. Following the meeting, CM Siddaramaiah on Thursday declared the movie tax free. The Chief Minister called on people to support those who ‘erase hatred and share love’.