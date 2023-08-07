Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana dies of heart attack in Bangkok

Spandana had been suffering from low blood pressure which may have caused the heart attack. According to family members, her body will be brought to Bengaluru on Tuesday, August 8.

Popular Kannada actor and director Vijay Raghvendra’s wife Spandana passed away at the age of 45 in Bangkok after suffering a sudden heart attack on Monday, August 7. As per the reports, Spandana was in Thailand’s capital for a vacation. She was in Bangkok for the past three days along with her cousins and Vijay Raghavendra was also with them.

According to reports, Spandana did not wake up in the morning after she went to sleep on the night of August 6. She is said to have suffered a massive heart attack and passed away.

Spandan's brother-in-law Sriimurali told media in Bengaluru that Spandana slept on Sunday night, and did not wake up the next morning due to low blood pressure. According to family members, Spandana’s body will be brought to Bengaluru on Tuesday, August 8, Pinkvilla reported.

Spandana Vijay Raghavendra was born in Bengaluru and she was the daughter of retired police officer BK Shivaram. After graduating from Mount Carmel College in 2007, Spandana got married to Vijay Raghavendra. Apart from this, Spandana was also known for her brief acting as she acted in the 2016 movie Apoorva alongside Ravichandran.

After the news of her demise spread, friends and fans shared their grief and offered their condolences to the family. Dhananjay tweeted, “Condolences to brother Vijay Raghavendra and his family. Rest in peace Spandana Vijay Raghavendra.”

A fan tweeted, “Really saddened by the demise of Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana! May her soul rest in peace, life is very uncertain, Stay strong VR sir. Vijay Raghavendra sir always used to say that she was his big strength.” A fan tweeted, “Really saddened by the demise of Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana! May her soul rest in peace, life is very uncertain, Stay strong VR sir. Vijay Raghavendra sir always used to say that she was his big strength.”

“I'm deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Spandana. My thoughts & prayers are with Vijay Raghavendra & his family during this difficult time. May they find the strength to cope with their grief & may Spandana rest in peace,” read another message.

Spandana’s husband, Vijay Raghavendra is known for his work in Seetharam Benoy Case No 18, Yada Yada Hi Dharmasya and Fair and Lovely, among others. Currently, Vijay was about to start the promotional activity for his upcoming film Kadda, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 25.

In 2021, Vijay’s cousin and Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar also died following a heart attack.