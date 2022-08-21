Kanika Kapoor birthday: Top songs of the glamorous singer

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Kanika Kapoor turns 44 on August 21. Kanika grew up in Lucknow and moved to London in 1998 after marrying an NRI businessman. In 2012, she relocated to Mumbai after her divorce. On her 44th birthday, here’s a rundown of her most famous songs

Kanika Kapoor — one of the best party singers in the industry — has delivered several hit songs within a short span. A lot of her songs have remained on the top of the chartbuster list for weeks.

Born on August 21, 1978, Kanika grew up in Lucknow. She moved to London in 1998 after marrying an NRI businessman. In 2012, she relocated to Mumbai after her divorce. The same year, she shot for her first music-video Jugni Ji, which turned out to be a commercial success. Since then, she has been churning out hit songs one after another.

On her 44th birthday, here’s a rundown of her most famous songs:

Baby Doll:

This song made her an overnight success. Featuring Sunny Leone, the song became the party anthem of the year. Let alone the song, even its parodies have garnered millions of views on YouTube.

Even today, the song is frequently played at bachelorette parties, weddings, and clubs. The song was part of the 2014 movie Ragini MMS 2.

Beat pe booty: While Tiger Shroff-starrer A Flying Jatt tanked at the box office, its song Beat pe Booty featuring Jacqueline Fernandez became an instant hit. The song became so famous that it started a viral Beat Pe Booty challenge on social media. It has over 100 million hits on YouTube.

Supergirl from China: After the success of Baby Doll, Kanika Kapoor and Sunny Leone collaborated on a music single Supergirl from China. The peppy song was praised by fans and crossed over 100 million views.

Lovely: Featuring Deepika Padukone, this Kanika Kapoor song became one of the most famous item numbers of the year. The song became an instant success.

Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan: Featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and sung by Kanika Kapoor and Meet Brothers, the song has crossed over 800 million views on YouTube. Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan is Kanika Kapoor's second-most popular song. The song was part of the 2015 movie Roy.