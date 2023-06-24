Kangana Ranaut has released the teaser of her directorial debut Emergency. The film will open to theatres on November 24. Besides Kangana, Emergency stars Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Bajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram.

The teaser opens on a black screen with June 25, 1975, written on it. We can hear the protestors creating rucks on the stress of a newspaper cut-out. We also catch a glimpse of Anupam Kher’s Jayaprakash Narayan. He is seen behind bars as the voiceover says, “Opposition leader arrested. Ye hamari nahi iss desh ki maut hai (This is not our death but the country's death)."

Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Kangana wrote, “A protector or a Dictator? Witness the darkest phase of our history when the leader of our nation declared war on its people.”

The trailer has clocked more than 323k views on social media.

Emergency: Fan’s Reaction

After viewing the teaser for Emergency, fans are bowled over by Kangana Ranaut’s portrayal of Indira Gandhi.

A user wrote, “It’s going to be a movie people will remember for years to come.”

Another added, “What a spectacular teaser. It's going to blow all records boooommmmmm.”

“Goooooooossssssbump Kangana mam,” read a comment.

A few said that they are “super proud.”

“Back with a bang,” added a person.

Some wanted to know when “will the advance booking begins?”

Some have declared it “a masterpiece.”

Emergency’s Background

Earlier, Sai Kabir was supposed to helm the film. Besides Kangana, Emergency stars Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Bajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram.

Previously, Kangana Ranaut portrayed the role of the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa, in the biographical film Thalaivii, which was released in 2021.