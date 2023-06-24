Kangana Ranaut has released the teaser of her directorial debut Emergency. The film will open to theatres on November 24. Besides Kangana, Emergency stars Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Bajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram.

Kangana Ranaut has released the teaser of her directorial debut Emergency. The film will open to theatres on November 24. It is directed by Kangana herself. She plays the role of India's first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. We also get a glimpse of Anupam Kher’s characters in the film.

The teaser opens on a black screen with June 25, 1975, written on it. We can hear the protestors creating rucks on the stress of a newspaper cut-out. We also catch a glimpse of Anupam Kher’s Jayaprakash Narayan. He is seen behind bars as the voiceover says, “Opposition leader arrested. Ye hamari nahi iss desh ki maut hai (This is not our death but the country's death)."