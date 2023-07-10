Kanan Gill’s Is This It? review: Crisis comedy for the anxious age

After Abhishek Upmanyu and Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kanan Gill’s new stand-up special delves into similar territory—existential angst fuelled by slow-burning nihilism born out of self-awakening and the gnawing realisation that this is actually it.

When you can watch a new Sonam Kapoor thriller for free or an ensemble whodunnit led by Vidya Balan in the theatre but you choose to pay Rs. 529 to watch Kanan Gill’s new standup special instead, you know the world has changed. Cinema, our staple entertainment, that commanded devotion and reverence until not too long ago, has receded into the background, leaving the centre stage up for grabs.

It’s been a minute since and an entire crop of comics and content creators has taken over, each sashaying in the spotlight with a never-seen-before ease and spunk, each sharing stories you can relate to and laugh along with. It’s been exciting to see standup comedy in India evolve from the topical to the philosophical. It’s no longer just jokes and punchlines; more and more standup comics are using the outward to reflect within. As they are aging, their worries are maturing too, just like their craft, giving rise to a new genre—crisis comedy.

After Abhishek Upmanyu and Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kanan Gill’s new standup special Is This It? delves into similar territory—existential angst fuelled by slow-burning nihilism born out of self-awakening and the gnawing realisation that this is actually it. That our life is essentially a limited series of right nows. That no matter how hard we try, it will have as little or as much meaning as we choose to make of it. That even though humans have never been more physically comfortable, modern living still feels like a never-ending, soul-sucking struggle.

In two hours, Kanan unpacks a lot of observational humor and sagacious insight carefully sieved out of everyday living. He divides his standup into a three-part act. He starts by convincing you to give up your dreams, then warns that death is coming for us all, and finally handholds you to the obvious wabi-sabi solution—instead of wasting your present over a future that may or may not come, you should instead focus on living in the now, which in Kanan-speak is, “let’s party”. This, he claims is the way to achieve enlightenment, should you be interested.

Written, performed, and directed by Kanan, Is This It? is full of nuggets of wisdom and touches upon everything from the farce that are modern relationships to the ridiculousness of trying to manifest through vision boards, and the low-fi chill-hop digestible spirituality made popular by white wellness gurus on YouTube. Though for the most part, Kanan keeps it causal and conversational, it is arguably the most performative of all his specials so far. He looks more at ease with himself and the world; his comedy here is more physical than it has ever been. He uses his body as a tool, the way Biswa used a screen to narrate un-fairy tales at the end of his special Mood Kharab, which released two months ago

You think Kanan is talking about adult colouring books and sensor-enabled soap dispensers in public washrooms and suddenly, he’ll hit you with “You love the idea of being a person but hate the experience of being one” or “You want to look out at poverty from wealth” or “the magic isn’t gone, you just know how the trick is done” or “if nothing is wrong, why is everything not right?” It may or may not make you laugh, but it will definitely make you think.

In Mood Kharab, Biswa declared himself a pessimist. In Is This It? Kanan reveals that he’s had anxiety from a time when it was called worrying. Other than being steeped in fatalism and melancholia, the two specials have more in common—jokes on directions, the all-pervasiveness of online shopping, the general weariness with a world changing at a dizzying speed, the lurking fear of being left behind, the trying to make meaning knowing there is none. Though it’s been a while since the two of them worked together, it was heartening to see them so in sync even after all these years.

After having traveled with the show for a year, Kanan decided to stream Is This It? on Insider.in only for three days over the weekend. The special may find a home on a streamer soon. I hope it does. However, despite his claims that he does sad comedy for sad people, Kanan chooses to end Is This It? with thoughtful positivity, urging you to enjoy your life as is. For it will not start after you hit some arbitrary personal or professional goal; it is already happening. Right now. So why not go, live it?