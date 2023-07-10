Kanan Gill’s Is This It? review: Crisis comedy for the anxious age

After Abhishek Upmanyu and Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kanan Gill’s new stand-up special delves into similar territory—existential angst fuelled by slow-burning nihilism born out of self-awakening and the gnawing realisation that this is actually it.

When you can watch a new Sonam Kapoor thriller for free or an ensemble whodunnit led by Vidya Balan in the theatre but you choose to pay Rs. 529 to watch Kanan Gill’s new standup special instead, you know the world has changed. Cinema, our staple entertainment, that commanded devotion and reverence until not too long ago, has receded into the background, leaving the centre stage up for grabs.

It’s been a minute since and an entire crop of comics and content creators has taken over, each sashaying in the spotlight with a never-seen-before ease and spunk, each sharing stories you can relate to and laugh along with. It’s been exciting to see standup comedy in India evolve from the topical to the philosophical. It’s no longer just jokes and punchlines; more and more standup comics are using the outward to reflect within. As they are aging, their worries are maturing too, just like their craft, giving rise to a new genre—crisis comedy.

After Abhishek Upmanyu and Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kanan Gill’s new standup special Is This It? delves into similar territory—existential angst fuelled by slow-burning nihilism born out of self-awakening and the gnawing realisation that this is actually it. That our life is essentially a limited series of right nows. That no matter how hard we try, it will have as little or as much meaning as we choose to make of it. That even though humans have never been more physically comfortable, modern living still feels like a never-ending, soul-sucking struggle.