Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram’s trailer creates ripples on YouTube; here’s how fans are reacting

The much-awaited trailer of the Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 'Vikram' is out and it has left the fans impressed with its high-octane action. The Hindi version of the trailer is set to release today at 12pm.

The over two-minute trailer begins with Kamal Haasan's baritone voice narrating the story followed by high-octane action sequences. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

Kamal Haasan tweeted the link and said, “Our endeavour belongs to you.”

The first glimpse of the movie shared in 2020 generated tremendous excitement among fans. A teaser of the film was also released a couple of months back which piqued the interest of the audience.

Here's how the fans reacted to the trailer of the film.

The trailer is FIRE

#Vikram Trailer spits FIRE

One of the finest trailer cut in recent times.. Good to see vintage #KamalHassan back in action avtaar.. #VijaySethupathi & #FahadFaasil makes this project even BIGGER.. Gazab Trailer #VikramTrailer

Mass Action Film Done Right!

I often talk about MASS done RIGHT in Indian Cinema

#Vikram seems to promise exactly that

So PUMPED FOR THIS

Fans lauded the return of Ulaga Nayagan (The universal Hero) Kamal Hassan

Ulaga Nayagan

@ikamalhaasan

sirr . Trailer Looks good. BGM

@anirudhofficial

. #VikramTrailer

@Dir_Lokesh

anna this is . You did something big. Even the trailer satisfied every

@ikamalhaasan

fans ️. Literally my heartbeat is pumping to the core .

@anirudhofficial

Andavaaaaar

#VikramAudioLaunch #VikramTrailer #VikraminAction #VikramFromJune3

Some even compared his longevity to Hollywood actor Tom Cruise

1986 - Top Gun and #Vikram release.

36 years later…

2022 - Top Gun and #Vikram release.

Tom Cruise’s and Kamal Haasan’s longevity #Vikram #VikramTrailer #VikraminAction

.The performances from Fahadh and Vijay Sethupathi were also celebrated by the fans

Unlike other commercial movies where villains are wasted and heroes are elevated... Here is #Vikram proving 'Measure of the Hero depends on the Strength of his Enemy'

VJS, scarier than he was ever before... Spine Chilling AF!!

Fahadh look more expressive and VJS is doing a subtle Villain role!! Summa Mirattti vida poraanga #VikramTrailer

FaFa Fire

Looks like #LokeshKanagaraj has used him to his max

செம look and Attitude ... If you want to make mass action film for Stars ... Write your villian character stronger and powerful...

#Devil #Bhavani

While the Tamil trailer is setting records, the Hindi trailer is set to release on May 19, 2022 at 12 noon. Fans are equally excitedly for this as well.