Iconic actor Kamal Haasan and Indian music legend AR Rahman have been spotted together at the Oscar Museum in Los Angeles. Both of them were spotted watching Hollywood classic The Godfather.

A picture of AR Rahman and Kamal Haasan from the Oscar Museum is going viral on social media where they were seen reflecting on the legendary music director’s Oscar-winning moment.

After Rahman’s post, many other pictures of the duo also emerged on social media showing them enjoying each other’s company.

Reportedly, Kamal Haasan is currently in the United States for his upcoming film Indian 2 for which the director of the film Shankar and the cinematographer Ravi Varman are holding meetings with the leading Hollywood VFX artists to create a de-ageing effect of the character in the film.

According to reports, Haasan earlier met the Oscar-winning makeup artist Michael Westmore. Michael Westmore is said to be doing the makeup for Kamal Haasan in Indian 2 and this will mark their fourth film to work together. Haasan and Westmore’s pictures recently went viral on social media after the Tamil superstar shared them on his Instagram.

Kamal Haasan stayed back in the United States after the first glimpse launch event of Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD on July 20 at the San Diego Comic-Con. The movie is directed by Nag Ashwin. The legendary actor is playing the lead antagonist in the film alongside Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. The film is set to release next year.