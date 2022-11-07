Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: 5 critically acclaimed films of the actor to watch

By CNBCTV18.com

As Kamal Haasan turns 68 on November 7, here’s a look at his top five films.

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan has ruled the hearts of millions for decades with his persona and measured acting. The actor has delivered several critical movies like Vishwaroopam, Dasavatharam, Hey Ram, Uttama Villain and continues to surprise cine lovers with every new film. Be it his exceptional dialogue delivery or his method of acting, it all comes naturally to him.

In his career span of over six decades, Kamal Haasan has played many unconventional roles. As the actor turns 68 on November 7, here’s a look at his top five films.

Aadu Puli Attam (1977)

Aadu Puli Attam is an action film helmed by SP Muthuraman. The black-and-white film starred Kamal Haasan, Sangeetha, Rajinikanth, and Sripriya in the lead roles. The filmmaker later remade the film in Telugu titled Yetthuku Pai Yetthu in 1978. The story revolves around the life of a young man who aspires to be a cop but ends up leading a gang of thieves. However, after discovering that his associates are far worse than thieves, he decides to join the police force.

Nayagan (1987)

This Mani Ratnam film tells the story of Velu Nayakan, a common man who witnesses his father's brutal murder. Instead of helping him find the murderer, the corrupt police officers make his life hell. After struggling hard, he becomes a don. Kamal Haasan won the National Award for Best Actor for the film.

Vishwaroopam (2013)

Vishwaroopam is a spy action thriller written, directed, and bankrolled by Kamal Haasan, who also stars in it. Apart from Kamal Haasan, the film also stars Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar, Shekhar Kapur, Andrea Jeremiah, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. The story revolves around Nirupama, who is trying to find a reason to divorce her husband Vishva. She soon discovers that her husband has ties to a dark and dangerous world. The film was released on January 25, 2013, and a sequel to the film, Vishwaroopam II released in 2018.

Dasavathaaram (2008)

Kamal Haasan surprised his fans by playing 10 roles in the film Dasavathaaram. The following year, the film was released in Hindi as Dashavatar. From former US President George Bush to an ex-CIA agent, the actor managed to nail each and every character in his prosthetic makeup.

Thoongaa Vanam (2015)

Kamal Haasan starred in the action-thriller film Thoongaa Vanam helmed by Rajesh M. Selva. Apart from the actor, the film also starred Prakash Raj, Kishore, Trisha, Sampath Raj, and Yugi Sethu in crucial roles. The film was released in 2015 as a remake of the French film Nuit Blanche. The plot revolves around Diwakar, an IRS officer in the Narcotics Control Bureau whose life turns upside down when a powerful drug dealer kidnaps his son.