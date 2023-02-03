Padma Shri awardee K Viswanath, renowned filmmaker, dies | Who was he

K Viswanath was widely recognized in the Indian film industry, not just in Telugu cinema but also in Tamil and Hindi.

Kasinadhuni Viswanath, a renowned filmmaker and recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, passed away at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday. He was 92 years old.

Viswanath was reportedly suffering from age-related health issues and had been unwell for a while. He passed away at the hospital in Hyderabad at around midnight on Thursday.

K. Viswanath, also known as "Kalatapasvi," was born on February 19, 1930 in Andhra Pradesh.

He was widely recognized in the Indian film industry, not just in Telugu cinema but also in Tamil and Hindi. In 2016, he received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award, the highest recognition in Indian cinema, as the 48th recipient of the award.

In addition to the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Viswanath was honored with the Padma Shri in 1992, five National Awards, seven Nandi Awards (given by the Andhra Pradesh government), a Filmfare Award in Hindi and 10 Filmfare Awards South, including the Lifetime Achievement award.

He also received the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award, a lifetime achievement for outstanding contributions to Telugu cinema in 1992. The director-cum-screenwriter-cum-actor held an honorary doctorate for the Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University.

Internationally, the filmmaker has been felicitated with the Prize of the Public at the Besançon Film Festival of France, a special mention at the Moscow International Film Festival and the Gulf Andhra Award for Life Time Achievement in Cinema in the UAE.

Viswanath began his film career as a sound artist and went on to direct award-winning films such as "Sankarabharanam," "Sagara Sangamam," "Swati Mutyam," "Saptapadi," "Kaamchor," "Sanjog," and "Jaag Utha Insaan."

He directed 50 movies since 1965, starting with "Aatma Gowravam" which starred Akkineni Nageswara Rao and won the Nandi Award for the best feature film. He followed it with "Chelleli Kapuram," "O Seeta Katha," "Jeevana Jyoti" and "Sarada."

Viswanath is known for making films dealing with social issues such as caste, colour, untouchability, gender discrimination and misogny.

He also acted in several movies including "Swarabhishekam," "Pandurangadu," "Narasimha Naidu," "Lakshmi Narasimha," "Seemasimham," "Kuruthipunal," "Kakkai Siraginilae," and "Bagavathi."

Condolences pour in from around the country

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao conveyed his sympathies on the passing of Viswanath.

”Viswanath was a rare distinguished film director who chose ordinary story and turned it into a classic movie on the silver screen with his amazing talent,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a tweet, expressed his grief over the death of the filmmaker.

"Vishwanath is a mirror of Telugu culture and Indian arts. Films under his direction have brought unparalleled respect to the Telugu film industry. He will remain forever in the hearts of Telugu people as an artist,” Reddy said.

Former vice-president M Venkaiahn Naidu tweeted, "Deeply grieved to hear of the demise of renowned film director K Viswanath. As a filmmaker he brought depth and dignity to the medium, earning global recognition for his movies with a message. May his atma attain sadgati! Om shanti!"

"Shocked beyond words! K Viswanath’s loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian/Telugu Cinema and for me personally! Man of numerous iconic, timeless films! The Legend Will Live on! Om Shanti !!,” actor Chiranjeevi tweeted.

Several film industry personalities also paid their last respects to Viswanath.

With agency inputs.