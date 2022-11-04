BTS star Jin's single The Astronaut sells 770,126 copies in first week of release

By CNBCTV18.com

BTS star Jin's single The Astronaut sold an impressive 770,126 copies in the first week of its release between October 28 and November 3, according to local market tracker Hanteo Chart.

This makes the K-pop star the third solo artiste in Hanteo history to cross the 750,000-sales milestone in the first week of an album’s release. Lim Young Woong's I'M HERO and EXO star Baekhyun's Bambi were the two songs to bag the top spots.

Jin dropped his much-awaited solo song The Astronaut, co-written with the British band Coldplay and produced by Kygo and Bill Rahko on October 28. The song has an emotional tune and a symbolic music video. Fans loved the song, which is dedicated to them and the ARMY, who according to the singer have helped him realise his dreams.

Following the release of the album, Jin treated fans to a magical performance on-stage at a Coldplay concert in Argentina. This is expected to be the singer’s last stint on stage for a short period as the BTS recently announced its plan to enlist in the military for their mandatory service. The actual date of the group’s enlistment is yet to be announced.

Earlier, the BTS star's agency had revealed that the first official solo single sold over 700,000 copies on the first day of its release. According to data from Hanteo Chart, 'The Astronaut' sold 700,754 copies within a day of its release at 1 pm as of October 28.

The song also topped charts on iTunes in 97 countries around the world, including the US, Germany, Britain, and France, by 9 am the following day, IANS reported.