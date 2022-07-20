Justin Bieber back in action soon — check India concert date, venue, ticket price

Justin Bieber will resume his ‘Justice World Tour’ from July-end after a hiatus for a month, following a medical condition that paralysed half of his face.

The Never Say Never singer will set off his European festival run with his performance at Italy's Lucca Summer Festival on July 31.

Earlier this year, the pop sensation postponed the tour in the US to recover from the neurological disorder, Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which is characterised by facial nerve paralysis. The singer shared a video on Instagram in June informing his fans that he was suffering from partial facial paralysis due to a viral infection. He said the severe symptoms forced him to put the tour on hold to seek treatment. This impacted his concerts in Las Vegas (June 28), Glendale, Arizona (June 30), and Inglewood and California (July 2-3).

Recently, the singer's wife, model Hailey Bieber, told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon that the pop sensation was "doing fine."

"He's okay and he's going to be totally okay," Hailey told the host.

The Canadian singer will perform in New Delhi at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium on October 18.

Tickets for Justin Bieber’s show went on sale on June 4 at 12 pm exclusively on the BookMyShow platform. Tickets, which are live, are priced at Rs 4,000 and above.

This will be the second performance by the pop star in India. The 28-year-old Grammy winner had performed at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium during the 2017 Purpose World Tour.

Apart from India, the singer will also hold shows in Asia, South America, South Africa, The Middle East, Australia and New Zealand. The Justice World Tour will continue in Europe in 2023.

