Justin Bieber cancels Delhi concert due to ill health

By CNBCTV18.com

Singer pop-star Justin Bieber, who was supposed to perform in New Delhi in October, has cancelled his upcoming concert due to health issues, the organisers of the mega concert said on Thursday.

"We are extremely disappointed to share that the 'Justin Bieber Justice World Tour - India' scheduled for October 18th, 2022, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi has been cancelled owing to the singer's health condition,” BookMyShow, which sold the tickets for the show, said in a Twitter announcement.

Along with his concert in New Delhi, the pop star has also cancelled shows in Chile, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Bahrain, UAE and Israel.

This would have been Bieber's second visit to India, following his performance in 2017 in Mumbai as part of his Purpose World Tour.

BookMyShow said it had initiated complete refund of the ticket amount to people who had booked for the show. The refund would be reflected within 10 working days in the customer's account, the company said.

In June, the 28-year-old singer revealed to the world that he was diagnosed with the Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, an uncommon neurological disorder, which caused partial paralysis to his face. Following the announcement, the singer said he would take a break from performing on stage.

In July, the “Never Say Never” singer said he would resume his "Justice World Tour" from July-end after a hiatus for a month.

However, last week the Canadian singer bowed out of future tour dates to focus on his health. Bieber had as many as 70 shows running until March 2023 in Asia, South America, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. It is not clear when the pop star will resume performing again.