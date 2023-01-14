homeentertainment News

'Just met God,' tweets RRR director SS Rajamouli; who he is talking about?

'Just met God,' tweets RRR director SS Rajamouli; who he is talking about?

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 14, 2023 7:10:43 PM IST (Published)

The three were meeting at a party thrown by Universal Studios to celebrate the start of the voting period for the upcoming Academy Awards. 

Riding high on the success of his film "RRR" at the 80th Golden Globes and other big-ticket events, filmmaker SS Rajamouli has become a force to reckon with. But during a party for the Oscars, Rajamouli had his own fan moment.

Recommended Articles

View All

National skating champ Anoli Shah says India can be on top — with just 5-10% more effort

IST11 Min(s) Read

Air travel from Mangaluru to get costlier starting April as User Development Fee hiked

IST2 Min(s) Read

'How quickly life can turn upside down' — Indians bear brunt of Goldman Sachs layoffs

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why the farmers are protesting in Bihar's Buxar?

IST4 Min(s) Read

Meeting with legendary director Steven Spielberg, Rajamouli couldn’t help but express his own fanboy moment.


“I just met GOD!” Rajamouli captioned a picture of himself and "RRR" composer MM Keeravani meeting with Spielberg on Twitter.

The three were meeting at a party thrown by Universal Studios to celebrate the start of the voting period for the upcoming Academy Awards.

"The highlight may have been seeing Steven Spielberg meet #RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli and composer MM Keeravani. Not sure who was more excited to meet whom," wrote a journalist for The Hollywood Reporter who also shared images of the meeting.

RRR won a Golden Globe award for 'Best Original Song,' but lost in the 'Best Picture — Non-English Language' category to "Argentina, 1985."

Spielberg won two awards — 'Best Picture — Drama' and ‘Best Director’ — for his coming-of-age drama "The Fabelmans."

The song “Nattu Nattu” from "RRR" competed with “Carolina” from "Where the Crawdads Sing" sung by Taylor Swift, "Ciao Papa" from "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," “Hold My Hand” from "Top Gun: Maverick" sung by Lady Gaga and Rihanna’s "Lift Me U"  from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in the category.

Spielberg is one of the most celebrated directors alive with his movies earning over $10.6 billion in worldwide box office collections. Some of his notable works include "Saving Private Ryan," "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,"

"Jaws" and the Indiana Jones series.

(Edited by : Ayushi Agarwal)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Golden GlobesRRRSS RajamouliSteven Spielberg

Next Article

How Divita Rai, India’s Miss Universe 2022 entrant, mixes glam with purpose