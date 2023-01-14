'Just met God,' tweets RRR director SS Rajamouli; who he is talking about?

The three were meeting at a party thrown by Universal Studios to celebrate the start of the voting period for the upcoming Academy Awards.

Riding high on the success of his film "RRR" at the 80th Golden Globes and other big-ticket events, filmmaker SS Rajamouli has become a force to reckon with. But during a party for the Oscars, Rajamouli had his own fan moment.

Meeting with legendary director Steven Spielberg, Rajamouli couldn’t help but express his own fanboy moment.

“I just met GOD!” Rajamouli captioned a picture of himself and "RRR" composer MM Keeravani meeting with Spielberg on Twitter.

"The highlight may have been seeing Steven Spielberg meet #RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli and composer MM Keeravani. Not sure who was more excited to meet whom," wrote a journalist for The Hollywood Reporter who also shared images of the meeting.

RRR won a Golden Globe award for 'Best Original Song,' but lost in the 'Best Picture — Non-English Language' category to "Argentina, 1985."

Spielberg won two awards — 'Best Picture — Drama' and ‘Best Director’ — for his coming-of-age drama "The Fabelmans."

The song “Nattu Nattu” from "RRR" competed with “Carolina” from "Where the Crawdads Sing" sung by Taylor Swift, "Ciao Papa" from "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," “Hold My Hand” from "Top Gun: Maverick" sung by Lady Gaga and Rihanna’s "Lift Me U" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in the category.

Spielberg is one of the most celebrated directors alive with his movies earning over $10.6 billion in worldwide box office collections. Some of his notable works include "Saving Private Ryan," "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,"

"Jaws" and the Indiana Jones series.