'Jugjugg Jeeyo' earns Rs 37 crore at box office in opening weekend

By PTI  IST (Published)
The box office collections of Jugjugg Jeeyo on day one were Rs 9.28 crore, Rs 12.55 crore on day two, and Rs 15.10 crore on day three,

Comedy drama "Jugjugg Jeeyo" has raised Rs 37 crore in box office collections, the makers said on Monday.
Directed by Raj Mehta and backed by Dharma Productions, the star-studded family entertainer released in theatres on June 24.
The official Twitter handle of the production banner shared the first weekend box office figures of "Jugjugg Jeeyo" in a post.
The box office collections on day one were Rs 9.28 crore, Rs 12.55 crore on day two, and Rs 15.10 crore on day three, bringing up the opening week number to Rs 36.93 crore.
"Pyaar aapka satrang da! It's blessings galore at the box-office, thank you for all the love! #JugJuggJeeyo," the tweet from Dharma Productions read.
Billed as a progressive take on modern-day relationships, "Jugjugg Jeeyo" follows a family on the cusp of two divorces. It stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli.
Last week, prior to the release of the film, Varun Dhawan had said the movie presents a fresh take on infidelity and divorce. Dhawan had said that the film may be loaded with all the tropes of a commercial potboiler, but at its core it is an emotional story about relationships. "The end of this film is unpredictable. We are used to dealing with the theme of infidelity on a surface level and then brush it under the carpet. In this film, it has been dealt with in a interesting way. It's progressive and a new take," he said last week.
