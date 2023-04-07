Jubilee review: Vikramaditya Motwane gives Hindi cinema a new star – Sidhant Gupta

The web series also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. The first five episodes are available for streaming on Prime Video. The remaining will premiere on April 14.

Vikramaditya Motwane’s latest Prime Video offering Jubilee is a shiny, stylised, and sprawling saga of unbridled ambition, unfulfilled love, and the people of a new nation desperately searching for identity set against the glorious, glamorous backdrop of the Bombay cinema between 1947 and 1953.

Created by Motwane and Soumik Sen, it’s a brooding, gorgeous-looking homage to the “golden era” of the Hindi film industry with several hat-tips to the cinematic titans and cultural moments of the time, but instead of glorifying or idolising any of it, Jubilee focuses on how uneasy lie the heads that wear crowns. All of its central characters are made and unmade by circumstance, choice, and chutzpah. In the course of 10 episodes, their fates and fortunes shift dramatically and old structures crumble as new voices rise to power.

The story is set around Roy Talkies, a mega movie-production studio jointly run by its visionary, wry movie-maniac of a mogul Srikant Roy (Prosenjit Chatterjee) and his filmstar wife, the ethereal Sumitra Kumari (Aditi Rao Hydari). Roy Talkies is looking to launch its next big star–Madan Kumar. It calls aspiring actors from across the country to audition, eager to find a face that lives up to the myth and mystique of Madan Kumar and also elevates it. They find a dream candidate in Jamshed Khan (Nandish Singh Sandhu) but before they can lay hands on him, they lose him to the situation that is too rife for usurpers and upstarts patiently hiding in plain sight, waiting to upturn the hierarchies.

In a drastic turn of events, Binod Das (Aparshakti Khurana), a meek lab technician at Roy Talkies and Srikant’s faithful aide who mostly lurks in the shadows, becomes Madan Kumar instead. So begins a tale of deceit, treachery, double-crossing, and endless phone tapping. The posters and the initial promotions may mislead you into believing that Binod aka Madan Kumar is Jubilee’s hero. But Motwane’s period drama has no one centrepiece. Along with Binod, it follows the parallel trajectories of two other key characters–theatre guy Jay Khanna (Sidhant Gupta) and courtesan Niloufer (Wamiqa Gabbi) as their worlds collide into one gloriously jumbled mess.

Written by Atul Sabharwal, Jubilee is marked by Motwane’s signature cinematic flourishes, love for allegories, muted metabolism, and subliminal attention to production design (by Aparna Sud and Mukund Gupta). It will remind you of Lootera (2013), Motwane’s poem of a film on love and loss set around the same time, and Bombay Velvet (2015), Anurag Kashyap’s magnificent misfire of a magnum opus. But Jubilee errs on the excess–its world-building is too manicured, too carefully curated, too airbrushed–to the point that it alienates you as an audience. None of it feels real, whether it be the horrors of the partition, the nightmares that haunt Binod, the refugee camp where Jay is forced to live with his family post their exodus from Karachi, or the seedy brothel where Niloufer unwittingly lands when she first comes to Bombay.

The plot isn’t the most well-knit either; a few developments feel forced and some threads are left hanging loose, abandoned, and forgotten. Take for instance, Niloufer’s story arc with the shady film financier Shamsher Singh Walia (Ram Kapoor), who gives her an entry into the film world, or linking Sumitra Devi with a random Russian government official as an aside, or the sudden turn of events in the final episode.

But the terrific cast kind of makes up for these loopholes. Chatterjee and Hydari are effective as the estranged movie power couple always at loggerheads, each trying to outsmart the other. Khurana is sincere and earnest as Binod, a career-defining role for him, who was thus far underused and sidelined. Gabbi is a revelation as Niloufer, an old-world courtesan of Lucknow trying to reinvent herself as an actress in the Bombay of a newly-independent India. She has a commanding screen presence and in some scenes manages to be all at once–spunky, playful, and proud, with life and mischief dancing in her big, beautiful eyes. Then there is Arun Govil, who plays Jay Khanna’s optimistic, indefatigable thespian father rendered homeless and penniless because of the partition.

However, it is Gupta that is Jubilee’s true find, its crowning jewel. His Jay Khanna gets the best of it all–story arc, character development, cinematic moments, tension, conflict, and opportunity aplenty to show all that he’s got. Even in a crowded, motley ensemble like this, he stands out, tall and glorious. Right from the first time you see him making a lively ballroom out of a waiting area at a railway station to the climax by when he has become a superstar actor-director with a production studio of his own, he lights up every frame he is in. Of course, a lot of it has to do with just how disarmingly handsome he is. But Gupta also has an easy affability, a magnetic pull, and an undeniable charm that makes Jay Khanna the most interesting, memorable character, and arguably the only one you end up caring about or rooting for.

He is so well-written and performed that everything he touches turns to gold, or close. Whether it be with Niloufer, Binod, Walia, or even just the one scene with Jamshed, the show’s most enduring, fleshed-out relationships belong to Jay. Also, it's the most effervescent cinematic moment. Watch out for the scene when he meets Binod for the first time on a train. Or when Binod introduces him to the wonders of cinema. Or when he dances to Chandu Naacha in his makeshift refugee camp one happy night. Or when he talks Walia into producing his debut film. Or when he first sets eyes on Niloufer in Lucknow. Or the scene in which he shares an umbrella with her on a rainy night washed in the glow of her car’s headlights (recreating Nargis and Raj Kapoor’s iconic Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua scene). Or the way he aches for her. Uff! The list is long and through it all, our main man shimmers, like a gurgling country brook, uncontainable, eager to reach places.

Other than the clever casting, what’s also remarkable about Jubilee is Alokananda Dasgupta’s background score and Amit Trivedi’s music. Since the series is set in the Hindi film industry of the 1940s-50s, it gives them plenty of room to play. And both of them have a field day, hoisting up the narrative and taking it forward, weaving their magic all the way. After Lootera and Qala (2022), both similar mood pieces about bygone eras, Trivedi delivers a fantastic album yet again, cementing his position as a composer better suited to create timeless melodies.

The first five episodes are a visual feast. It is in the last five when the plot thickens that the narrative begins to sag, and falter. Things get muddled and you start to lose track of the goings-on. The buildup through each hour-long episode is so intense, that when you finally reach the end, it feels underwhelming, almost anticlimactic. Am I eager to watch the next season? I’m not so sure. Do I have a few favourite scenes from this one that I will revisit? Absolutely.