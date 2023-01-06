Telugu superstar Jr NTR and lead actor in RRR has been picked by Variety magazine as one of the contenders who could be nominated in the Top 10 Oscar nomination list for Best Actor

The international movie award season has begun, with the Golden Globes just a week away and the Oscars scheduled to be held in March. Given the popularity of the awards, people have started predicting who might be nominated by the Academy Awards nomination committee. In the list of probables, is one blockbuster movie from India – RRR. The director of the film SS Rajamouli and the lead actors – Jr NTR and Ram Charan – are in contention for top honours.

Variety magazine has picked Telugu star Jr NTR as one of the contenders who could be nominated in the Top 10 Oscar nomination list for Best Actor. Writing for the American publication, Clayton Davis said, "I'm not sure I'll have a more memorable three hours than watching India's Tollywood breakout "RRR" with my wife on our couch at home, giving her two new leading men to admire from afar with Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr."

Soon, fans of Jr NTR and RRR celebrated his inclusion on the list on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, actor Hugh Jackman also poked fun at fellow actor Ryan Reynolds getting a possible Oscar nod for Best Song for his performance of “Good Afternoon” in 2022's ‘Spirited’.

“Now, Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the best song category would make the next year of my life insufferable,” Jackman said in a video posted on his social media handle.

“So, just to recap, love Spirited, love Will, love Octavia, love the song ‘Good Afternoon,’ love Benj and Justin. But please, please, from the bottom of my heart, do not validate Ryan Reynolds in this way. In another prediction list for Variety, Clayton puts Jr NTR and Ram Charan in ranks 19 and 20 for the actors most likely to receive an Oscar nod.

In Clayton’s Oscar wish list, the actors nominated for the Best Actor Oscae are Mehdi Bajestani for 'Holy Spider', Austin Butler for 'Elvis', Eden Dambrine for 'Close', Colin Farrell for 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and Brendan Fraser for 'The Whale'.

The writer puts up Hugh Jackman in 'The Son', Bill Nighy in 'Living', Cooper Raiff in 'Cha Cha Real Smooth', NT Rama Rao Jr. in 'RRR' (Variance Films) and Will Smith in 'Emancipation' as honourable mentions.