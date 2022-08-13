Johnny Lever birthday: Lesser-known facts about the comedian

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Johnny Lever started his acting career in 1982 with Dard Ka Rishta and over the past four decades, he has acted in more than 300 films. As the comedy legend turns 65 on August 14, here are some lesser-known facts about Johnny Lever.

In the 1990s, Johnny Lever was the staple of every comedy movie made in Bollywood. Even movies of other genres used to have a separate story track just to squeeze Lever into the script and provide some "comedic relief" to audiences. Lever started his acting career in 1982 with Dard Ka Rishta and over the past four decades, he has acted in more than 300 films.

In addition to being a terrific actor, Lever is also the pioneer of stand-up comedy in India. His shows were a hit all across India. As the comedy legend turns 65 on August 14, here are some lesser-known facts about Johnny Lever:

Born in a Telugu Christian family, Johnny Lever's original name is John Rao Prakash Rao Janumala. He started using Johnny Lever as the stage name after performing for the workers of Hindustan Lever Ltd Company. His mimicry of a few senior officials of the company was so on point that the workers who watched his live performance started calling him Johnny Lever. The name eventually grew on him.

Johnny Lever had to drop out of school after completing Class 7 due to financial problems. He started doing odd jobs like selling pens on the streets of Bombay to make money. Later, he started mimicking Bollywood stars, which slowly made him popular.

He was offered his debut movie Dard Ka Rishta by legendary actor Sunil Dutt, who was impressed after watching his stage performance.

Lever got married to Sujatha in 1984. The couple has two children — daughter Jamie and son Jessy. Like her father, Jamie is also a comedian.

Arguably Bollywood's most-loved comedian, Lever would have more than 10 movie releases almost every year. In the year 2000, 25 of his films were released.

Johnny Lever is a music aficionado. He loves listening to ghazals and soothing music. Lever himself is a good singer and lyricist.

Lever calls himself a "die-hard foodie". He has expressed his love for South Indian dishes like sambhar in several of his interviews.