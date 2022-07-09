Johnny Depp to make French debut in 'La Favourite,' Netflix to stream the movie

Hollywood actor Johny Depp is in the news yet again. Earlier, he made headlines over his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard. This time it is over his return to film and streaming of his movie ‘La Favourite’ in France. He has been shunned by Hollywood moviemakers after his ex-wife made domestic violence accusations against him.

Streaming major Netflix has acquired the rights to stream the films in France. The deal will help fund the actor’s first feature role following his defamation trial, Bloomberg reported.

Directed by Maiwenn Le Besco, the film is expected to be released in 2023 in French theatres. Netflix has licenced the rights to stream the movie in France 15 months after the release in theatres. The company does not have the rights for the film outside France. Moreover, the company has not officially announced the deal.

The acquisition rights of the film will be used by the producers to finance the production and Netflix won’t be involved in the making of the films.

Earlier reports said that the film was backed by Netflix. But the streaming platform has now denied such claims.

According to a report in Variety, ‘La Favourite’ marks the French debut of Johnny Depp.

The drama will showcase Johnny in a different role and he will play the role of King Louis in ‘La Favourite.’ The shooting of the movie has already started. It will be shot over different locations, including Versailles Palace for three months. Moreover, filmmaker Maiwenn is acting in the movie.

She will be seen in the role of Jeanne du Barry, a countess who was King Louis XV’s last mistress, reports said.

She has directed critically acclaimed movies such as ‘Polisse’ and ‘Mon Roi.’

‘La Favourite’ which is being produced jointly by Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat under their Paris-based production house, Why Not Productions. The Wild Bunch International is handling world sales, will mark the comeback of Johnny on the big screens.

Following a recent agreement with French cinema guilds, Netflix and other streaming platforms are expected to spend a share of their revenue on local films. Netflix said it would invest a total of $40.7 million on French movies in 2022, with the Depp film being one of its first picks

Other upcoming French films selected by Netflix include the comedy “Asterix & Obelix: l’Empire du Milieu,” directed by Guillaume Canet, and “Chien et chat,” directed by actress and director Reem Kherici, according to the company.

Johnny Depp was in the limelight for some time due to his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber.

A seven-person jury in Virginia ruled for Heard on one counterclaim against Depp. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" film star depicted the decision as a vindication, and his former wife said it was "a disappointment."

Jurors awarded Depp $15 million in damages from Heard, which the judge reduced to $10.35 million to comply with state limits on punitive damages. The panel ordered Depp to pay Heard $2 million in damages.