Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: A timeline of love gone sour

The highly publicised Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial has finally come to an end. The jury maintained that Heard had acted with ‘actual malice’ and defamed Depp, but Depp was also found to be at fault for the defamatory statements his former lawyer made against Heard.

Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million dollars in punitive damages for Heard’s statements which painted Depp as a domestic abuser. The jury also awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages for the statements made by Depp’s former lawyers about her abuse allegations.

Soon after the much-anticipated verdict, #Mentoo trended on Twitter. The tweets supported the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and claimed that men can be victims of domestic abuse. Whereas several others worried about the implications of such a verdict and wondered if women will actually come forward to talk about domestic abuse.

Here is the timeline of how the two actors found themselves in this mess

2009

Heard and Depp met on the sets of the movie The Rum Diaries.

2012

After splitting up with his long-term partner, French actor Vanessa Paradis, Depp is believed to have started dating Heard. Depp has two children with Paradis.

2014

In March, Depp confirms his engagement to Heard after months of speculation. Depp appears wearing his engagement ring during the promotion for his movie, ‘Transcendence.'

2015

In February, the pair got married in two private ceremonies at Depp’s homes in Los Angeles and the Bahamas, according to People magazine.

2016

In May, Heard files for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. Later that month, Heard also filed for a restraining order against Depp alleging that he physically assaulted her.

In August, the two reached a settlement in their contentious divorce proceedings with Heard pledging to donate her entire $7 million settlement to American Civil Liberties Union and the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

“Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love,” the pair said in a joint statement at the time. “Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm.”

2017

In January, the divorce was formalised and official, with representatives of both actors stating that they are happy to move on with their lives.

In December, JK Rowling, the author behind the Harry Potter franchise, released a statement saying that she and the filmmakers supported Depp’s inclusion in the upcoming sequel to the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ movie based on their understanding of the divorce proceedings.

2018

In April, News Group Newspaper’s (NGN) The Sun published an article titled "GONE POTTY How Can J K Rowling be "genuinely happy" casting wife beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?", written by Dan Wootton, an executive editor at the paper.

On June 1, Depp sued both NGN and Dan Wootton for libel stating that Heard had lied about the abuse, and in fact had abused him during the course of their relationship.

In December, Heard published an op-ed in The Washington Post titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.” While Depp was not named in the op-ed, it would be this op-ed that would form the basis of the new defamation lawsuit that would be filed in Fairfax County, Virginia, USA.

Four days after the publication of the op-ed, Disney fired Depp from his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

2019

Depp sues Heard for $50 million over her Washington Post op-ed.

2020

The libel lawsuit against the Sun started in July. The high-profile three-week trial saw both Heard and Depp testify. In August, Heard countersued Depp in the Fairfax defamation case for $100 million, specifically twice the amount that Depp sued her for.

The High Court in the UK ruled in favour of NGN and the Sun in the libel lawsuit in November. The presiding judge notes that 12 out of 14 alleged incidents of violence are “proved to the civil standard.” Unlike the criminal standard of proof, which states that proof should be beyond the shadow of a doubt, the civil standard is the balance of probabilities.

Four days after the verdict, Depp steps down from his role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise at the behest of Warner Bros, the movies’ production company.

At the same time, a petition to remove Heard from Aquaman 2 reaches 1.5 million signatures.

2021

Depp is denied permission to appeal the libel verdict in the UK due to there being “no real prospect of success and that there is no other compelling reason for it (the appeal) to be heard.”

2022

On April 11, the defamation trial in Fairfax (where the Washington Post has its printing facilities) starts. The trial sees explosive new allegations, testimonies, pieces of evidence and witnesses including Heard alleging that Depp was a perpetrator of sexual violence towards her and recordings of Heard stating that she “only hit” Depp and “did not punch” him.

On June 1, the jury reached its verdict in favour of Depp.