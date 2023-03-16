homeentertainment News'Jodhaa Akbar' fame actor Aman Dhaliwal fatally attacked in US in gym | Watch video

By Pradeep John  Mar 16, 2023 5:18:12 PM IST (Published)

Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal who started his career with Jodhaa Akbar was attacked while working out in a gym in the US.

Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal who started his career with Jodhaa Akbar was attacked while working out in a gym in the US.

A video shared on social media showed a person in a blue hooded sweatshirt holding Aman at knife point at the gym and shouting.
Moments later, Dhaliwal tries to overpower the attacker and was injured in the process. Other people rush to the area and overpower the attacker and pin him to the ground.
Dhaliwal was then seen standing a little away bleeding.
A user who shared the video wrote on Twitter: "Famous actor Aman Dhaliwal, who worked in Punjabi and Hindi films, was fatally attacked in America. The attack took place while he was exercising at a gym.”

The video has gone viral on social media and shocked netizens.
