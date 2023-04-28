Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide case

Jiah Khan, who was known for her role in Nishabd and Ghajini, was found hanging at her home in Mumbai on June 3, 2013. She was 25.

Actor Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted due to lack of evidence in Jiah Khan’s suicide case on Friday. The verdict was pronounced by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, almost 10 years after Jiah was found dead in a Mumbai house.

"Due to paucity of evidence, this court can’t hold you (Sooraj Pancholi) guilty, hence acquitted," Judge AS Sayyed of special CBI court in Mumbai was quoted by News 18 as saying.

The lawyer of Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Khan said, "We will appeal in higher court after studying the judgement." Ahead of the hearing, Rabia Khan submitted a plea before the court alleging that the police and the CBI's probe has many discrepancies. They demanded an impartial investigation in the matter.

The Special CBI court judge AS Sayyad heard the final arguments of both sides and reserved his judgment in the case last week. The case was to be heard at 10:30 am on Friday. However, the order was kept on hold till 12 pm after judge told Suraj Pancholi's lawyer that Jiah's mother Rabia Khan wants to file some written submissions. The matter was again heard at 12:30 pm.

Jiah, who was known for her role in Nishabd and Ghajini, was found hanging at her home in Mumbai on June 3, 2013. She was 25. The Mumbai Police had then booked Sooraj Pancholi under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and arrested him based on a six-page letter purportedly written by the actress.

The note mentioned Jiah Khan's "intimate relationship, physical abuse and mental and physical torture" allegedly at the hands of Sooraj which led her to commit suicide, the central agency was quoted by PTI as saying.

Ahead of the verdict on Jiah Khan suicide case, her mother Rabia Khan was quoted by News 18 as saying, "Let’s see what court comes up after ten years. I want the truth to be installed Jiah Khan did not take her own life We have spent 10 years exposing the truth based on factual evidence. Now it is up to the court to draw the right conclusions."

Rabia, a key prosecution witness in the case, had earlier told the court that she believed it to be a case of murder and not suicide.

Meanwhile, Sooraj, in his final statement filed before the court, had claimed the investigation and chargesheet were false, adding that the prosecution witnesses testified against him at the behest of complainant Rabia Khan, police and CBI.

In an old interview with IANS, Sooraj Pancholi said, "Not even five percent of what the media has written about me till date is true. They have heard the story only from one side. They have never heard my version, because I never claimed I am innocent to gain people’s sympathy."