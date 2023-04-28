English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsActor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide case

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide case

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide case
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023 1:13:25 PM IST (Updated)

Jiah Khan, who was known for her role in Nishabd and Ghajini, was found hanging at her home in Mumbai on June 3, 2013. She was 25.

Actor Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted due to lack of evidence in Jiah Khan’s suicide case on Friday. The verdict was pronounced by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, almost 10 years after Jiah was found dead in a Mumbai house.

Recommended Articles

View All
India's economic growth is expected to rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth is expected to rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


"Due to paucity of evidence, this court can’t hold you (Sooraj Pancholi) guilty, hence acquitted," Judge AS Sayyed of special CBI court in Mumbai was quoted by News 18 as saying.
The lawyer of Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Khan said, "We will appeal in higher court after studying the judgement." Ahead of the hearing, Rabia Khan submitted a plea before the court alleging that the police and the CBI's probe has many discrepancies. They demanded an impartial investigation in the matter.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X