Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide case

Jiah Khan, who was known for her role in Nishabd and Ghajini, was found hanging at her home in Mumbai on June 3, 2013. She was 25.

Actor Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted due to lack of evidence in Jiah Khan’s suicide case on Friday. The verdict was pronounced by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, almost 10 years after Jiah was found dead in a Mumbai house.

"Due to paucity of evidence, this court can’t hold you (Sooraj Pancholi) guilty, hence acquitted," Judge AS Sayyed of special CBI court in Mumbai was quoted by News 18 as saying.

The lawyer of Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Khan said, "We will appeal in higher court after studying the judgement." Ahead of the hearing, Rabia Khan submitted a plea before the court alleging that the police and the CBI's probe has many discrepancies. They demanded an impartial investigation in the matter.