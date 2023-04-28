Jiah Khan suicide case: A timeline of the events involving actor Sooraj Pancholi

The case first made headlines on June 3, 2013, when Jiah Khan's body was found at her Juhu residence in Mumbai.

Jiah Khan's suicide case remains one of the most talked-about deaths in Bollywood history, with many twists and turns over the years. The case involved the death of rising actress Jiah Khan and the alleged role of her then-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi in abetting her suicide, which rocked the Indian film industry.

After nearly a decade, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai is expected to deliver its verdict on Friday regarding the abutment to suicide and other charges against Sooraj Pancholi in the Jiah Khan suicide case.

Here is a full timeline of this case:

2013

Jiah Khan's body was found at her Juhu residence in Mumbai on June 3, 2013. A few weeks later, Sooraj Pancholi, son of Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi, was arrested for abetment to suicide based on a six-page letter found in Jiah's home by police during the investigation.

The actress's mother, Rabia, also testified in court as a key witness, alleging that her daughter was killed and did not die by suicide. The autopsy report stated that the cause of death was hanging, and there was no evidence of foul play.

Sooraj Pancholi was granted bail in July but was required to surrender his passport. Later, he was cleared of all charges relating to Jiah Khan's death. In October, Rabia requested a CBI investigation into the case.

2014

Almost a year later, in July, Rabia's request to transfer the case to the CBI was granted by the court. Aditya Pancholi also sued Rabia for slander and demanded Rs 100 crore.

2015

Sooraj Pancholi was questioned in June after a CBI raid on his home in May. He was charged with additional offences in December for allegedly abetting Jiah Khan's suicide.

2016

In August, the CBI concluded that Jiah Khan's death was due to hanging, ruling out the possibility of murder. The following month, Rabia brought in a British forensic expert, Jason Payne-James, who claimed that the murder had been staged. Aditya Pancholi disputed Payne-James' analysis.

2017

In February, the court denied Rabia's request for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to take over the case and dismissed her objections to the CBI investigation. In September, Rabia wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting justice for her daughter. A month later, Sooraj Pancholi moved the Bombay High Court to expedite the trial.

2018

A special CBI court denied a request for further investigation against Sooraj Pancholi. The actor, who had remained silent on the case, told Hindustan Times that he was prepared to face any charges brought against him and wanted a fair trial.

2021

The Jiah Khan case was transferred to a special court designated by the CBI as the Sessions Court held that it lacked jurisdiction to try the case after the CBI conducted its investigation.

2022

The Bombay High Court dismissed another petition from Rabia seeking a fresh investigation of the case.

2023

Final arguments in the case were completed on April 20, and Special Judge AS Sayyad reserved the case for a verdict.