Jiah Khan suicide case: A timeline of the events involving actor Sooraj Pancholi

3 Min(s) Read
The case first made headlines on June 3, 2013, when Jiah Khan's body was found at her Juhu residence in Mumbai.
Jiah Khan's suicide case remains one of the most talked-about deaths in Bollywood history, with many twists and turns over the years. The case involved the death of rising actress Jiah Khan and the alleged role of her then-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi in abetting her suicide, which rocked the Indian film industry.
After nearly a decade, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai is expected to deliver its verdict on Friday regarding the abutment to suicide and other charges against Sooraj Pancholi in the Jiah Khan suicide case.
Here is a full timeline of this case: