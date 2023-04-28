Breaking News
Sensex, Nifty 50 off highs, Adani twins, Wipro top gainers
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsJiah Khan suicide case: A timeline of the events involving actor Sooraj Pancholi

Jiah Khan suicide case: A timeline of the events involving actor Sooraj Pancholi

Jiah Khan suicide case: A timeline of the events involving actor Sooraj Pancholi
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023 11:05:48 AM IST (Published)

The case first made headlines on June 3, 2013, when Jiah Khan's body was found at her Juhu residence in Mumbai.

Jiah Khan's suicide case remains one of the most talked-about deaths in Bollywood history, with many twists and turns over the years. The case involved the death of rising actress Jiah Khan and the alleged role of her then-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi in abetting her suicide, which rocked the Indian film industry.

Recommended Articles

View All
Hybrid working is the new normal but does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal, career growth?

Hybrid working is the new normal but does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal, career growth?

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Biden 2024: His record so far on the economy, immigration, civil rights | Explainer

Biden 2024: His record so far on the economy, immigration, civil rights | Explainer

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


After nearly a decade, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai is expected to deliver its verdict on Friday regarding the abutment to suicide and other charges against Sooraj Pancholi in the Jiah Khan suicide case.
Here is a full timeline of this case:
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X