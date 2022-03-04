Jhund movie review: Nagraj Manjule, Amitabh Bachchan use football to break walls, both figurative and concrete

In the introduction of her recent memoir ‘My Life in Full: Work, Family, and Our Future,’ PepsiCo’s former chair and CEO Indra Nooyi writes, “The fundamental role of a leader is to look for ways to shape the decades ahead, not just react to the present, and to help others accept the discomfort of disruptions to the status quo.”

Going by Nooyi’s definition, Amitabh Bachchan’s Vijay Borade plays a leader—the kind we read about in books and on whom films are made—in Nagraj Popatrao Manjule’s Bollywood directorial debut Jhund. Bachchan’s Barode is based on the real-life Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based sports teacher. Now retired, 20 years ago, he started Slum Soccer, an NGO that coaches slum youth in football in the hope to provide them a level playing field.

As Borade, Bachchan is the facilitator of change, with a can-do sense of optimism and a must-do sense of responsibility. Nearing retirement, he perchance spots raw, latent talent in the youth of the jhopad patti lining the boundary of his college. From there starts his journey with the rough, doughty, gangly fledglings subsisting on petty crimes and everyday violence. In seeing their natural talent for the sport, he sees a chance for them at a dignified life.

Bachchan is restrained as Professor Borade; he camouflages perfectly with his surroundings and the narrative. Though he brings in a lot of star power to the film, he is not the focus of this story. Manjule’s lens focuses on Ankush ‘Don’ Masram instead, one of the street boys, played by a terrific Ankush Gedam. For this film, Manjule has chosen people who don’t look like mere characters. They are them. Celebrated for making stinging social commentaries like Fandry (2013) and Sairat (2016), he knows better than putting in front of the camera actors from a society he’s been striving to upend, with their faces painted brown.

Jhund is a lot like Mira Nair’s 2016 social sports drama Queen of Katwe. Based in Uganda, the film was inspired by the true story of Phiona Mutesi, a local chess prodigy, who was hard-scrabbling to survive but went on to represent her obscure country in international tournaments. Born from abject poverty and grime, it was a story of hope. So is Jhund.

This Manjule film also reminded me of Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite. What the 2019 film did with stairs, Jhund does with walls. There are walls everywhere in the film, both figurative and literal, with staunch custodians guarding them at every stage, lest someone might dare to trespass. It is a punishable offense, trespassing, don’t you know? And yet, every once in a while comes a Borade Sir who simply opens the door and lets everyone in on the other side.

More than a Bollywood film, Jhund feels like a docu-drama, trying to show the various walls the disadvantaged need to break just to find acceptance. Though every player in Borade’s team is not as fleshed out as Don, the film does delve into the stories of two others—Monika (played by Sairat’s Rinku Rajguru) and Razia. It uses Monika’s arc to show how difficult it is for millions of faceless Indians living on the margins to secure even the most basic identity verification documents. Jhund also makes a sharp comment on how the idea and the construct of a nation and Bharat are only for the privileged. Those from slums are just happy to be allowed to exist.

Though Jhund is not as poignant or hard-hitting as Manjule’s Fandry or Sairat, it is not every day that you see the biggest icon of Hindi cinema pay obeisance to BR Ambedkar in a Bollywood movie. One of the foremost voices on caste discrimination in Indian films, Manjule has toned down his disquiet in this one to make it more palatable for Bollywood audiences. Jhund, therefore, is not as soul-stirring as Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan (2015) or his recent Geeli Pucchi from Netflix’s anthology Ajeeb Dastaans. But it is still an endearing and important film asking us to pay attention to the people we have learned to unsee.