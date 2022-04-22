Jersey movie review: A glorious father-son film amped up by good cricket

There’s a scene in Jersey in which Shahid Kapoor’s Arjun Talwar holds his newborn son for the first time in the hospital, and his wife Vidya, played by Mrunal Thakur, asks him, “Pehle main, ya pehle Kittu?” He smiles affectionately at her and says, “Pehle tum.”

Seven years later, he asks Kittu, played by an adorable Ronit Kamra, to help him make a decision that would change the course of his life. Fueled by his young son’s faith in him, Arjun, whose relationship with his wife had turned sour over the years, finally has a cathartic reconciliation with her. As he’s about to leave home to play a crucial cricket match at 36, she asks him again, “Pehle main, ya pehle Kittu?” He doesn’t answer her this time. Vidya doesn’t wait for it either. It’s too obvious. They just melt into a hug long overdue.

There’s another scene in which Kittu lies to Vidya when she asks him about the bruise on his face. It’s his birthday. She’s organised a party at their home. Sitting among his friends, he sheepishly tells his mother, “The ball hit me while practicing in the morning,” when, in fact, it was his father who had slapped him earlier in the day. When Arjun calls him out on his lie in a moment alone with him, Kittu simply says, “Agar main sach bolta toh koi vishwaas nahi karta ki aapne mujhe maara.”

If through his last blockbuster Kabir Singh, Kapoor showed cine-goers how no boyfriend should be, his Arjun Talwar in Jersey is how every father should be. When we are introduced to Arjun in the film, he’s an abject failure. Once a promising Ranji Trophy star with great style and charisma, he quit the game at 26, angry at not being chosen for the Indian national team. Now, at 36, he’s married and has a son. It’s been 10 years since he last played cricket. He was fired from a job a while ago on false charges of corruption. Now unemployed, he sits at home, mopes around, whiles away time watching television and with his bunch of friends, and tries to scrape together a little money from whoever is willing to lend him.

Though Arjun and Vidya’s love story starts as most do--dreamy, idealistic, and adrenaline-driven; circumstances soon play catch-up and kill the steam. A few married years and he finds himself playing the shitty-husband trope--idle, irresponsible, and a washed-up has-been too proud to reconcile with changed circumstances. However, despite it all, he is a good father--caring, loving, giving all he has to his son, and more. Gowtam Tinnanuri’s story and direction ensure that this relationship--that is so rarely talked about and appreciated in our films and life--comes through evenly and beautifully. That’s quite an achievement considering that a lot of the film is about cricket and a major chunk of the action happens on the ground. But more on that later.

Another relationship that Jersey explores wonderfully is that between Arjun and his coach, played by the always-dependable Pankaj Kapur. He spots Arjun from the gullies of Chandigarh when he was 13 and hones him into the master batsman who has chutzpah enough to restart at 36. Kapur’s inclusion in the film is a fantastic casting choice, for the on-screen chemistry between the real-life father and son is easy and effervescent. It’s the preciousness of what Arjun shares with these two men--an old coach and his own child--that elevates Jersey from being just any other cricket film.

Jersey is the official Hindi remake of Tinnanuri’s 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath. After Kabir Singh’s bumper success, it’s the second time Kapoor has collaborated with a Telugu director, initiating their entry in the Hindi film industry. However, unlike Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2019 directorial, Kapoor ’s aggression and pride are not misplaced or misdirected in this one. In fact, it is his deep unease with his failure, his quiet love for his son, and his firm belief in his talent that makes him do things others think stupid and laughable.

Shahid Kapoor, much like his Arjun Talwar, is in fantastic form in this tear-jerker of a film. He’s as good on the ground as he’s off it. The film relies heavily on his shoulders and star power. Would it become as much of a rage as Kabir Singh? I don’t know. But the actor has hit it out of the stadium this time. To see the way Kapoor has matured on screen and come into his own has been nothing short of fascinating. Jersey is a worthy addition to his prolific, experimental filmography.

Mrunal Thakur’s Vidya is sweet and sincere--first as the girlfriend of an aspirational can-be star and then as the wife of a spoilt has-been. She brings in the much-needed femininity and groundedness to a film dominated by men. Her character also paints a realistic picture of what it means to live with someone chasing an improbable dream. However, it is Ronit Kamra’s Kittu who’s the real revelation in this film. As a seven-year-old boy wanting a jersey for his birthday, a wish that changes it all for him and his family, Kamra is endearing.

Tinnanuri’s story is all heart. It helps that the dialogue by Siddharth-Garima, who have also written for Kapoor’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Kabir Singh, among other films, get the milieu, the emotion, and the tension right. However, though it doesn’t meander, Jersey’s first-half stretches for a bit too long. It’s the second inning that has more game and bang. And it’s thrilling. Though you can kind of anticipate the outcome, the makers have ensured that you remain at the edge of your seat nonetheless.

A little bit of a spoiler here: watch out for the last 10 minutes of the film. Just when you think you’ve seen it all or you know everything there is to it, the story turns on its head. Even if you don’t like cricket or films on cricket, you may still like Jersey. It’s one of those films.

