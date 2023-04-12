Jeremy Renner walks red carpet at Rennervations premiere three months after snow plow accident

According to reports, Renner survived nearly 30 bone fractures and underwent multiple surgeries.. Rennervations premiered on Tuesday and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from April 12.
Hollywood star Jeremy Renner made a triumphant return to the red carpet on Tuesday for the premiere of his latest show Rennervations in Los Angeles. Renner, who had been recovering from injuries sustained in a snow plow accident, walked the red carpet with the help of a walking stick.
Renner arrived on the carpet with a cane and appeared with his family for pictures. The actor later used a motorised scooter to help him through press interviews after walking a bit, Variety reported.
On January 1, Renner attempted to jump back into his 14,330-pound Sno-Cat to stop it from striking his nephew, but was instead run over, suffering life-threatening injuries leading to a brief hiatus from work, the report added.
According to reports, Renner survived nearly 30 bone fractures and underwent multiple surgeries.
He is known for his roles in films such as The Hurt Locker and The Avengers franchise.
Rennervations is a new renovation show on Disney+Hotstar that features Renner as he transforms used vehicles into modern masterpieces for underserved communities. The show premiered on Tuesday and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from April 12.
Renner broke down in tears at one point and expressed how much his friends and family have helped him get better, as well as how crucial the show has been to his health.
“It takes a lot of people. It starts with my family and my daughter. Then a big part of my recovery was this show. It set a big milestone for me to get better, to make sure all of this hard work was not all for nothing,” Renner was quoted as saying.
Talking about his upcoming series Renner said, “I've been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, 'How can I add this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community?' And that's what this show does. This is one of my biggest passions and it's a driving force in my recovery, and I can't wait for the world to see it,” Variety reported.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
