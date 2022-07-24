Jennifer Lynn Lopez turned 53 on Sunday. American actor, singer, songwriter and composer Lopez was born on July 24, 1969 in The Bronx, New York City, New York, to Lupe Lopez, a teacher, and David Lopez, a computer technician. Her family has a Puerto Rican descent.

As a child, Jennifer Lopez loved music and the film industry intrigued her. At the age of five, Lopez began taking singing and dancing lessons. After high school, she briefly worked in a law office and left home to become an actress when at age 18.

Her first television break came in 1990 when she was cast as one of the 'Fly Girls' dancers, who appeared on the comedy show in Living Color. In 1995, she landed her first major film My Family but her career really took off when she portrayed late Tejana singer Selena in the movie Selena (1997). Soon, she became the highest-paid Latina actress in the history of Hollywood.

While proving her mettle as an actress, she also found success in the music industry with a series of hit pop albums. Her first album, 'On the 6', sold more than eight million copies worldwide and her second, 'J.Lo' sold more than 270,000 copies in its first week itself.

Over the years, Lopez has delivered several hit tracks.

Recently, Lopez sang at the US Presidential inauguration of Joe Biden.

On her 53rd birth anniversary, here's a rundown of Jennifer Lopez's most iconic songs:

If You Had My Love: The song was part of 'On the 6', released in 1999. This turned out to be one of the most successful tracks of the album.

Waiting For Tonight: This was another hit track from Jennifer Lopez’s first album. The dance song instantly became a party favourite in the US. It soon caught on in other nations as well.

I’m Real: The song 'I’m Real' from J.Lo (2001) became a massive hit. Jennifer Lopez’s outfit in the video, a Juicy Couture tracksuit, has become one of her most popular looks. For this song, she teamed up with American rapper Ja Rule. A few years ago, Lopez revealed that they had shot the music video in one day.

Love Don’t Cost A Thing: This song, also from the second album, remains one of the singer’s most recognisable hits. Her beach look from the music video received much attention.

Jenny from the Block: This song was part of her 2002 album 'This Is Me'. The video of the song features her future husband Ben Affleck. Back then, the two were dating. This song is probably the most synonymous with Jennifer Lopez.

Ain’t It Funny: While the original version of the song received appreciation from music lovers, it’s the remix version that really created ripples. The revamped version of 'Ain’t It Funny' remained at the top of the Billboard charts for six weeks in 2002. For the remix, she collaborated with rappers Caddillac Tah and Ja Rule.

Get Right: This famous track from her fourth studio album, 'Rebirth', spread the magic of her pop dance songs yet again. Released in 2005, the song made it into every party playlist.

What Did You Do: Originally released in Spanish in 2007, the song was written and produced by her ex-husband Marc Anthony. A Spanish version, 'Que Hiciste', made it to the Billboard Hot 100 list. She performed the song on American Idol, becoming the first artist to ever perform a Spanish song on the reality TV show.

On The Floor: She recorded this song for her seventh studio album, 'Love?' (2011). It features rapper Pitbull. The song has been remade in a few other languages, including Spanish. In fact, it became the most popular track of 2011 in countries such as Austria, Finland, Germany, Spain and Switzerland. It sold over eight million copies worldwide in 2011, becoming the best-selling single of that year by a female artist.

Dance Again: This 2012 song was released a year after her divorce from Marc Anthony. It gives the message of living life to the fullest. It inspired the title of her ‘Dance Again’ world tour and also a corresponding HBO documentary.