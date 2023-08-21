Hollywood sensation Jennifer Lopez d ropped a set of adorable photos to celebrate her first wedding anniversary with actor Ben Affleck. The couple got hitched in August last year, marking their reunion almost two decades after they first broke up.

Marking the special occasion, Jennifer Lopez shared a romantic post on her Instagram and Twitter handles along with a couple of unseen pictures from her wedding with Affleck. The singer-actor shared two pictures from the ceremony. In the first image, she and Affleck are all smiles on their wedding day, while in the second photo, the couple is seen sharing a kiss while standing under some fireworks. JLo wrote, “One year ago today… Dear Ben, sitting here alone Looking at my ring ring Feeling overwhelmed It makes me wanna sing and sing How did we end up here Without a rewind Oh my This is my life… Jennifer.”

One year ago today 🤍 … Dear Ben,Sitting here aloneLooking at my ring ringFeeling overwhelmedIt makes me wanna sing singHow did we end up hereWithout a rewindOh myThis is my life…Jennifer 🤍#DearBenPartII #ThisIsMeNow 📸 @johnrussophoto pic.twitter.com/83MzcqUvT8— jlo (@JLo) August 21, 2023

After the photos were posted, the fans and followers of ‘Bennifer’, as the couple is termed, sent in their best wishes to the lovebirds. The post has received over 2.4 lakh views. A user wished the couple, “Happy Anniversary to you both! Ben looks so happy”.

Another commented, “Bennifer forever”.

“Aww those pics are the sweetest this is what genuine happiness looks like! I'm so happy for you both and I can't wait to hear Dear Ben part 2,” a comment read.

An account wrote, “Absolutely beautiful!! Aww, I imagine what it’s feeling like you looking back on these memories of your 1st year anniversary Happy anniversary my love birds!! You made it, you were always meant to be.”

A fan wished the couple and added, “The happiness in your eyes says it all…”

ennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were one of Hollywood's most loved couples in the early 2000s. But, their romance fell apart in 2004. Affleck soon married his Daredevil co-star, Jennifer Garner, while Lopez tied the knot with singer-actor Marc Anthony. Years later, Affleck and Garner’s relationship came to an end, as did JLo and Marc Anthony’s marriage.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021. Later, on August 21 last year, the couple got married at Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.

Ben Affleck’s latest project was his sports drama directorial Air which premiered on Prime Video. Jennifer Lopez was last seen as the lead in the 2023 released movie The Mother.