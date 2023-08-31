Jawan trailer out: Fans love Shah Rukh Khan's new avatar in action packed scenes

Shah Rukh Khan ’s fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer of his upcoming project Jwan ever since the preview of the movie was launched. Now, their patience has paid off as the trailer of the Atlee directorial has finally been released. On August 31, Shah Rukh Khan dropped the promo of his latest venture and it promises to be a complete entertainer.

Jawan features Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. The unveiling of the trailer comes a day after Jawan’s pre-release event in Chennai.

“Of Justice and A Jawan. Of Women and their Vengeance. Of a Mother and A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!! #JawanTrailer is out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu,” Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet read.

Of Justice & A Jawan.Of Women & their Vengeance.Of a Mother & A Son.And of course, a lot of Fun!!!Ready Ahhh!!!#JawanTrailer out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/WwU95DJcK2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 31, 2023

The trailer of Jawan shows Shah Rukh Khan in a double role of a father and son. The Pathaan star brings back his trademark charm with some light-hearted comic scenes amid action-packed scenes. SRK seems to play a vigilante with a hidden purpose in one of the roles, who hijacks a Metro train. Nayanthara will portray the role of an officer who is investigating the case. The film sees Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, an arms dealer named Kaali. Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani are part of SRK’s team of trouble-makers and go to every effort to help him succeed in his mission.

Jawan’s trailer received a lot of love from fans. The official account of IMDB India joined in and remarked, “This glimpse of our #Jawan has us even more hyped. 7th September, we’ll be seated.”

Referring to a dialogue from King Khan’s movie Om Shanti Om, a fan wrote, “What an amazing trailer. Yeh toh sirf trailer tha, picture abhi baaki hai. Don't forget to book your tickets for 7th September.”

An account appreciated the dialogue in the movie.

One individual called it “Trailer of the Century”.

"SRK is looking great as an action hero, villain, and Romantic hero. Record breaking," a comment read.

One follower said what every Shah Rukh Khan fan is thinking after watching Jawan’s trailer. “King is back,” the post read.

Nayanthara makes Instagram debut

Just hours before Jawan’s trailer was released, Nayanthara made her debut on Instagram. The Bigil star has gained over three lakh followers in a matter of hours.

Jawan Promotion at Dubai

Shah Rukh Khan is set to reach Dubai today, August 31, for a promotional event. The actor mentioned that he would be at the Burj Khalifa to celebrate his upcoming film.

Jawan is set to be released in theatres on September 7.