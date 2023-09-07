Jawan Review: Critics praise Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee directorial gets rousing opening

Months after making a massive opening this year with Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is back with his much-awaited film Jawan and the movie has opened to a huge response at the box office on the first day. With the film opening in cinema halls as early as 5 a.m. with fans lining up to catch the first-day first-show, Jawan is clearly on its way to making even bigger records at the box office.

The film has an impressive ensemble with stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone among others. It also has a perfect mix of action, music, emotions and a complex plot.

The first reviews for the film are already out and fans, as well as film critics, all praise the Shah Rukh Khan starrer action drama. From 5-star ratings to accolades for the film, it seems like netizens have already declared Jawan a blockbuster!

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh while giving a five-star rating to the film wrote, “A hardcore masala entertainer that’s sure to stand tall in #SRK's filmography.” Also praising the other cast members, he added that Jawan rightfully belongs to SRK.

Another movie critic Rohit Jaiswal while giving a four-star rating to the film wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan hits a Double century again after Pathaan, this time in a much massy avatar, undoubtedly among SRK top 5 massy films ever…”

#JawanReview - 4*/5 - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ “All time Mass Mega Blockbuster Film”Shahrukh Khan hits a Double century again after Pathaan, this time in a much massy avatar, undoubtedly among SRK top 5 massy films ever…Shahrukh message to world is loud and clear he is the BAADSHAAH…..… pic.twitter.com/hgXh5lHClN— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) September 7, 2023

Trade analyst Nishit Shaw wrote, "Riding high on elevation, #Atlee emerges as a master storyteller. #ShahRukhKhan is the backbone, #Nayanthara is brilliant, #VijaySethupathi as usual fun to watch. Technical brilliance right from Colours to Sound Design. #JawanReview."

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Jawan: MASS MASS MASS. 🔥🔥Riding high on elevation, #Atlee emerges as a master-storyteller. #ShahRukhKhan is the backbone, #Nayanthara is brilliant, #VijaySethupathi as usual fun to watch. Technical brilliance right from Colours to Sound Design. #JawanReview… pic.twitter.com/5n8ocXz0tY — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) September 7, 2023

Meanwhile, a special screening of Jawan was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. Shah Rukh Khan invited friends and colleagues from the industry for this special screening. It was indeed a starry evening with many popular faces gracing the screening. While casting director Mukesh Chhabra shared a heartfelt review for Jawan calling it one of the best Bollywood and pan-India films ever, rapper Rajakumari was also seen praising the film during her interaction with the paparazzies.

While critics are all praise for the film, fans are also going gaga on social media. Videos from cinema halls showing fans dancing to the songs amid loud whistles and cheers among other visuals are already going viral. Fans are also expressing their delight over the film, calling it a 'hit', 'movie of the year', and an 'All-time blockbuster'.

A video shows the excitement level among fans as people of all generations danced to the tunes of the Jawan song.

Fans can be heard giving out loud cheers as the actor makes an eye-catching entry in the film.

Viewers can be seen all cheerful as they can’t hold their excitement. While a fan lauded the film’s unexpected twists, another says the film will make everyone get confused in the second half.

An elderly couple while praising Shah Rukh Khan said, “It is amazing to see him portray such roles, especially the bald look and the army looks.”

A fan was seen getting overwhelmed as he shared his experience over watching Jawan. Another fan shared his happiness and lauded the actor’s stunning comeback.

The movie has already grossed Rs 50 crore in advance booking ahead of its release and the Atlee directorial is seeing a huge footfall at the theatres.