Jawan Review: Critics praise Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee directorial gets rousing opening

#OneWordReview...#Jawan: MEGA-BLOCKBUSTER.Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½A hardcore masala entertainer that’s sure to stand tall in #SRK’s filmography… #Atlee presents #SRK in a massy character and he is 🔥🔥🔥… Move over #Pathaan, #Jawan is here to conquer hearts and #BO, both.… pic.twitter.com/4bwFrBAFYz— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2023
#JawanReview - 4*/5 - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️“All time Mass Mega Blockbuster Film”Shahrukh Khan hits a Double century again after Pathaan, this time in a much massy avatar, undoubtedly among SRK top 5 massy films ever…Shahrukh message to world is loud and clear he is the BAADSHAAH…..… pic.twitter.com/hgXh5lHClN— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) September 7, 2023
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Jawan: MASS MASS MASS. 🔥🔥Riding high on elevation, #Atlee emerges as a master-storyteller. #ShahRukhKhan is the backbone, #Nayanthara is brilliant, #VijaySethupathi as usual fun to watch. Technical brilliance right from Colours to Sound Design. #JawanReview… pic.twitter.com/5n8ocXz0tY— Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) September 7, 2023
See this😍.. People of all generations love his movie very much💃🕺... #KingKhan #SRK#JawanFirstDayFirstShow #ShahRukhKhan𓃵 #JawanReview #jawanpic.twitter.com/0lVmawa7Hv— INDEEVAR A R (@Indeevar_offl) September 7, 2023
#JawanReview Movie of the Year! pic.twitter.com/prOYDgIKmi— Context (@rostanalmeida27) September 7, 2023
ANOTHER ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER ON ITS WAYPublic loving #Jawan #JawanReviewpic.twitter.com/U8utIY3Zyl— SOLDIER ♕ (@iSoldier___) September 7, 2023
Public Review About #Jawan 🔥BLOCKBUSTER REVIEWS📽✅pic.twitter.com/MqR4BZhb8H— Mᴜʜɪʟツ𝕏 (@MuhilThalaiva) September 7, 2023
