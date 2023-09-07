Jawan: Nayanthara wows fans, critics with stylish Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan film

It’s Jawan Day for Shah Rukh Khan’s fans today, September 7. The Atlee directorial has finally hit the theatres and initial reviews have been positive. Videos of fans bursting crackers, queuing up for early morning shows and dancing in cinema halls to the film’s songs are doing the rounds on social media. It seems like Shah Rukh Khan has been able to win the hearts of his followers once again this year after his last release Pathaan.

Amid all the frenzy over the Shah Rukh Khan starrer action drama, south actress Nayanthara has caught the attention of the viewers as well as critics for her performance in the movie.

She is receiving rave reviews as she makes her Bollywood debut with Jawan.

Fans were left awestruck by Nayanthara’s performance as a cop, who is chasing a criminal responsible for multiple heists, played by Shah Rukh Khan. The actress managed to do justice to her reputation as the ‘Lady Superstar’ once again.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh was full of praise for Jawan praised Nayanthara’s performance.

Telugu industry expert Vamsi Kaka wrote, “It’s a dream come true for all the fans of Queen #Nayanthara as she made her Bollywood debut. It’s a delight to watch her in #Jawan”.

“Nayanthar a What a Grand Debut! She is so Powerful and stylish and scorched the screen with her Swag. Her role has substance and is part of the plot twists where she carries forward the story in the first half. Welcome to Bollywood! AAP ka time ayega!” a comment read.

One user wrote on X (earlier Twitter), “#JawanReview : I'm in love with #Nayanthara, the superstar. Her performance in #Jawan will win hearts.”.

“Watching #Jawan. No actress ever, I repeat, no actress ever, has looked as good as Nayanthara in a Bollywood action movie,” a comment read.

Another user called her role of a no-nonsense cop as one of the best female characters written in recent times.

A fan also praised her versatility in the Atlee directorial.

Nayanthara has several projects lined up, including Lady Superstar 75, Iraivan with Jayram Ravi and The Test with R Madhavan and Siddharth.

As for Jawan, the movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. The project marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first collaboration with Atlee. Nayanthara had earlier worked with the director on the sports drama Bigil.