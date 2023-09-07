Jawan: Nayanthara wows fans, critics with stylish Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan film

#OneWordReview...#Jawan: MEGA-BLOCKBUSTER.Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½A hardcore masala entertainer that’s sure to stand tall in #SRK’s filmography… #Atlee presents #SRK in a massy character and he is 🔥🔥🔥… Move over #Pathaan, #Jawan is here to conquer hearts and #BO, both.… pic.twitter.com/4bwFrBAFYz— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2023
It’s a dream come true for all the fans of Queen #Nayanthara as she made her Bollywood debut. It’s a delight to watch her in #Jawan👌👌👌— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) September 7, 2023
#KingKhan @iamsrk is Back again with this #BoxofficeTsunami. Undoubtedly delivered an astonishing performance in a dual avatar. Be it action or romance or Emotional scenes he dominated the screen.... Continued in the below Thread#Jawan #JawanReview #Nayanthara— FilmoPhile (@Filmophile_Man) September 7, 2023
#JawanReview : I'm in love with #Nayanthara, the superstar 🔥 her performance in #Jawan will win hearts.— Kriti Arora (@arorakritii) September 7, 2023
Fallen in LOVE with Nayan once again 💘❤️ What an Incredible actor she is 🙂 #Jawan is out & the GORGEOUS #Nayanthara absolutely Killed it 👏Her And #SRK Chemistry Highlight Of The Film 🔥🫶🤌#VijaySethupathi did great 🔥#JawanFirstDayFirstShow #JawanDay #JawanReview pic.twitter.com/DJeucnHD2c— Sarah (@BigggBoss17) September 7, 2023
Watching #Jawan. No actress ever, I repeat, no actress ever, has looked as good as Nayanthara in a Bollywood action movie.— Working Class Hero (@BiharRatna) September 7, 2023
One of the best female characters written at recent times NAYAN’s character#Jawan— NaniNaaPeru🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷 (@NaniNaaPeru1) September 7, 2023
#JawanReview: I'm awestruck by #Nayanthara 😍 This women has packed some amazing punches and kicked asses like a pro... Be it romance or action, she has been super amazing in #Jawan.— Sweety Kumari (@asksweety_IN) September 7, 2023
