Jawan FIRST review out: Shah Rukh Khan delivers one of the best Bollywood movies ever made

The early review of Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, is finally out, and it’s extremely positive. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who attended the screening of Jawan last night, is raving about the “massy" movie, directed by Atlee.

Jawan also features a special cameo appearance by Deepika Padukone, who co-starred with SRK in Pathaan.

Sharing the review on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mukesh wrote: “Jawan was an emotional roller coaster. Thank you for making me a part of this film @iamsrk and @Atlee_dir and @_GauravVerma. Even if I wasn’t a part of this film, it moved me and gave me goosebumps. One of the best Bollywood and Pan india films I have seen. Massy with a message."

Jawan has already created a history at the box office as the film has sold more than one million tickets in India. If advance sales are anything to go by, Jawan has earned over Rs 37 crores gross globally. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu sent his best wishes to SRK for the release of Jawan and said that he’d be watching the movie in a theatre with his family. Jawan is likely to feature special cameos by South superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Allu Arjun of Pushpa fame.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film releases worldwide today in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.