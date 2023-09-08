Jawan becomes the first Indian film to get Google's easter eggs

It's no surprise that Jawan has taken the box office by storm. As King Khan returns to the big screen, seven months after Pathaan, everyone has been caught up in the Jawan frenzy, and Google decided not to be left behind. While fans are flocking to the theatres, the technology major decided to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's latest release in its own way. Google is giving you a chance to hear SRK on a walkie-talkie. Yes, you read it right.

Go to Google and look up Jawan or SRK. Click on the walkie-talkie icon at the bottom of the screen. Don't miss switching on the sound. When you press the walkie-talkie icon, you'll hear SRK's voice "Ready", as the browser screen gets bandaged up (as shown in the image on top).

In the recent past, Google released an Easter Egg to celebrate the much-anticipated Greta Gerwig directorial Barbie. The Google result page turns pink on searching for any of the leads, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, an ode to the pink world of Barbie.

Another instance of a Google Easter Egg related to films is runners appearing on the top of the screen when you look up Forrest Gump.

The Atlee Kumar directorial, starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi alongside SRK, was released on September 7. Deepika Padukone plays a cameo role in the film Jawan.

The film garnered Rs 75 crore at the domestic box office, the highest opening numbers for any Hindi film so far. This is also the biggest single-day collection by any Hindi film. Jawan also became the first ever Indian film to sell more than one million tickets.

Jawan received rave reviews from the masses and critics alike.

What sets Jawan apart is its commitment to storytelling — the compelling screenplay by Atlee and S Ramanagirivasan is engaging. The film has an evocative background score and some breath-taking action sequences. This isn't your run-of-the-mill masala movie for sure