Jawan Chaleya song out: Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s chemistry wins hearts

Chaleya has been released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao have given voice for the Hindi version of the song.
Bollywood’s ‘king of romance’, Shah Rukh Khan is back with yet another romantic song from his upcoming movie Jawan. After the release of the song on Monday, it has been creating a buzz among fans and critics as it showcases the strong chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.
Earlier this month, Shah Rukh shared the first look and the song Zinda Banda, which garnered a lot of love from his fans. Chaleya is the second single from Jawan where the audience can witness the charisma of Shah Rukh’s romance.
The onscreen chemistry between King Khan and Nayanthara in this romantic track has left audiences spellbound. Right after the song was out, fans and critics on Twitter have been showering their love and appreciation.
“Ishq ho behisaab sa, beparwah, behadh sa! Kuch aisa hai Jawan ka pyaar! #Chaleya Song Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu,” Shah Rukh Khan tweeted sharing the song.
Ishq ho behisaab sa, beparwah, behadh sa! Kuch aisa hai Jawan ka pyaar! #Chaleya Song Out Now! https://t.co/onXoJ8BXC1#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/geDVABNDx4— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 14, 2023
One of the Twitter users said, “Best Love Song of The Year.”
Another wrote, “King Khan is back.”
The third one said, “Magical. Ethereal. The visual definition of Love! King Khan & Lady Superstar have nailed it. EPIC!”
“The Pair Is So Romantic Nayan +Shah”, another commented.
“This song has become my favourite already”, the fifth user commented.
The song has also been released as Hayyoda in Tamil and as Chalona in Telugu. The romantic number has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander and written by Kumaar. Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao have given voice to the track in Hindi.
Jawan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first collaboration with South director Atlee. The film also features Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani in prominent roles.
As per the reports, Deepika Padukone will also have a cameo role in the movie. The movie is scheduled to release in the theatres on September 7.
Shah Rukh Khan recently returned to the big screens after 4 years with the blockbuster, Pathaan.

