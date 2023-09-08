CNBC TV18
Jawan Box Office collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan film sets new record for biggest opening for a Hindi movie

Jawan Box Office collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan film sets new record for biggest opening for a Hindi movie

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 8, 2023 10:55:32 AM IST (Published)

3 Min Read
Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited action thriller Jawan has set a new record on the opening day. The movie was released in theatres on September 7 and it has turned out to be the first Hindi film to see the highest opening so far.

As per the industry tracker Sacnilk.com, Jawan has garnered Rs 75 crore in net collection at the domestic box office on its first day for all languages. Jawan earned Rs 65 crore in Hindi and Rs 5 crore each coming from Tamil and Telugu screenings.
With these numbers on the first day of release, Jawan has seen the biggest single-day collection for a Hindi film, and has become the first Bollywood film to earn more than Rs 60 crore on opening day.
Previously, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan made Rs 57 crore in box office collection on its opening day, setting a new record. Jawan has become the “highest opening day Hindi film of all time”, as per Sacnilk’s report.
While talking about the national chain cinemas, movie critic and analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Jawan Day 1 at national chains… Nett BOC… Update:  10.45 pm…PVR Inox:  Rs 23.50 cr Cinepolis: Rs 5.90 cr Total: Rs 29.40 cr.”
In addition to this, Taran Adarsh tweeted about the total number of tickets sold on day one as it surpassed Pathaan by selling 557,000 tickets at the national chains. He wrote, “Tickets sold for *Thu* / *Day 1* at NATIONAL CHAINS… Update: Wed, 11.59 pm PVR + INOX: 448,000 Cinepolis: 109,000 Total: 557,000 tickets sold. Pathaan was 556,000 at 11.59 pm.”
According to Sacnilk’s report, the Hindi version of the movie Jawan opened with 46 percent occupancy. It garnered an occupancy of 54 percent in the afternoon shows, and 64 percent in the evening shows. Later for the night shows Jawan was occupied with 69 percent.
The Atlee directorial is an action-packed thriller movie that outlines the story of a man set out to make corrections to the wrongs of society. The film also talks about issues like corruption, farmers’ suicide, a healthcare system, faulty army weapons and dangerous factories set near residential areas. Jawan is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, as produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.
Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in crucial roles. The film also stars Deepika Padukone in a cameo role.
