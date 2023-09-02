Jawan advance booking day 1: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer overtakes Pathaan pre-sales

Ahead of its release, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has created quite a buzz on social media and the hype around the movie is almost similar to the frenzy witnessed during the release of Pathaan, which marked the actor's return to the silver screen after almost five years. The trailer was recently unveiled, leaving fans all excited and thrilled. And now that the advance bookings have also opened, fans can be seen rushing to book their slots, mostly for the first-day first-show of Jawan, which will be released on September 7.

Amid the rush to book advance tickets for the first, the King Khan fans are out to support their favourite star and the excitement can be felt all over social media.

The spy drama has already started getting crazy responses even before its release. Surpassing Pathaan's pre-release bookings, Jawan has reportedly sold over 2.71 lakh tickets across the country in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions.

Till Friday night, the film had sold around 1,38,300 tickets across national multiplex chains and the numbers are just rising.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer sold around 2,00,454 tickets worth Rs 6.84 crore on Friday, that too within 24 hours after the ticket booking went live. On the other hand, Pathaan had sold around 1,71,500 tickets in the run-up to its release. Going by the numbers, Jawan is expected to touch the 3-lakh ticket mark for its opening-day bookings.

Trade analyst Girish Johar wrote, “A massive trend alert already..#Jawan advance ticket sales (with Day 1 yet to close) will be a RECORD SETTER ADVANCE ... already #Pathaan is being overtaken as we write this. Around 1.75L tkts in National Chains & 3L all over is being eyed!!”

In the wake of fans going crazy ahead of Jawan's release, it is expected that the film may turn out to be the actor's biggest release. The film is also expected to perform well in the southern states as some famous south stars like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani are also playing pivotal roles in the movie.

Produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Tamil director Atlee.