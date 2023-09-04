Jawan advance booking: Over 5 lakh tickets sold, Shah Rukh Khan film garners Rs 17 crore

Ahead of its release, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has been creating quite a buzz amongst fans. The excitement regarding the Atlee directorial has even surpassed the hype witnessed during the release of Pathaan, which marked Shah Rukh’s return to the big screen after a span of four years. Soon after the trailer launch, the advance bookings for the movie opened. Fans have been rushing to book tickets for Jawan, so much so that the movie has even surpassed Pathaan in terms of advance bookings.

According to Sacnilk’s latest report, the advance booking for Jawan seems to be in no mood to slow down. Total sales of 5,77,255 tickets have been recorded till Monday morning. These tickets are segmented into 5,29,568 tickets in the Hindi version, 19,899 tickets in Tamil, and 16,230 tickets in the Telugu version. Besides, there are 11,558 tickets booked in advance in IMax for the Hindi version. The accumulation of the gross collection from the total advance bookings till Monday has reached an impressive figure of Rs 16.93 crore.

With the surge in advance bookings, Jawan has already started to stir box-office expectations before its release. It has even surpassed Pathaan's advance booking numbers.

Amidst the record-breaking advance booking numbers of Jawan , film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the advance booking in single-screen cinemas and the early morning shows of Jawan in different cities across India. He wrote, “While Jawan is having SOLID advances at national chains, the advance booking status at non-national chain cinemas and single screens is PHENOMENAL as well… Single screens in Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, Bihar and the Hindi heartland are showing EXCEPTIONAL results… So much so that several exhibitors are commencing shows at 6 am, even at Tier-2 centres, due to the heavy demand.”

Jawan is helmed by Atlee and backed by Red Chillies Entertainment. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu and Deepika Padukone. The movie will be released in the cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.