Javed Akhtar celebrates 78th birthday today: Top songs, ghazals of the celebrated poet

Lyricist-script writer-poet Javed Akhtar turns 78 today. Apart from writing classics like ‘Sholay’, ‘Deewar’, and ‘Zanjeer’ with his writing partner Salim Khan, Akhtar has written songs for movies like ‘Border’, ‘Lagaan’ and more.

On his birthday, here are some of his best songs.

Yun Hi Chala Chal - Swades (2004)

Yun Hi Chala Chal from ‘Swades’ is a perfect road trip song. Udit Narayan, Kailash Kher and Hariharan lend their vocals to this tune that can’t help but lift one’s spirit.

Dekha Ek Khwab - Silsila (1981)

It’s hard to talk about Akhtar without mentioning ‘Silsila’ (1981), where he wrote his first songs in the industry. It’s also hard to choose a single song from the movie, but ‘Dekha Ek Khwab’ is perhaps a testament to Akhtar’s talent with wordplay. Sung by Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, and Shiv-Hari, the song remains a classic to this day.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha - 1942 A love story (1995)

Akhtar’s ability to perfectly surmise intangible emotions in a few words remained as sharp as ever when he penned lyrics for the songs in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘1942: A Love Story’. His work in the movie netted him a National Film Award. But it’s the lasting cultural impact of songs like ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha’ that may have been the true reward.

In Lamhon Ke Daaman Mein - Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Sung by Sonu Nigam and Madhushree, ‘In Lamhon Ke Daaman Mein’ masterfully blends lyrics in Urdu and Hindi to show how love doesn’t necessarily have any language. Combined with the genius of AR Rahman, the result is a classic love song.

Ek Do Teen - Tezaab (1988)

While Akhtar is famous for his masterful penning of romantic, dramatic and slice-of-love songs, ‘Ek Do Teen’ highlights how the musical master can also write the words to one of the most popular item songs to emerge out of Bollywood. While the music is upbeat, Akhtar’s lyrics talk about the pain of longing for a lover.