Janmashtami 2023: Your essential Bollywood songs for celebration of Dahi Handi festival

As the nation gears up to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami , the birthday of Lord Krishna, the air is filled with festive cheer. This auspicious festival, celebrated with great pomp and show across the country, brings people together to mark the birthday of Lord Krishna. Temples are adorned with vibrant flowers and radiant lights, setting the stage for a grand celebration of faith and devotion.

This year, Janmashtami falls on September 6, 2023, and is closely followed by the vibrant Dahi Handi festival on September 7. Dahi Handi, an integral part of Janmashtami celebrations, involves forming human pyramids to reach and break a pot hanging high and filled with curd and butter, much like young Lord Krishna was fond of doing.

While the Dahi Handi celebration itself is thrilling, what truly adds zest to the event are the Bollywood songs that get everyone in the mood to groove and cheer.

Here is a list of Bollywood tracks that are sure to make your Dahi Handi celebration an unforgettable experience:

1) Govinda Aala Re -

This classic track from Shammi Kapoor's 1963 film Bluffmaster is a favourite during the Dahi Handi celebrations. Sung by music icon Mohammed Rafi and penned by Rajendra Krishna, it perfectly encapsulates the spirit of Lord Krishna's birth celebration.

2) Shor Mach Gaya Shor - From the 1974 action movie Badla, this superhit song, composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and sung by Kishore Kumar, will get your adrenaline pumping.

3) Teen Batti Wala Govinda Aala - Sung by the legendary musical duo Mohd Rafi and Kishore Kumar, this song from the 1979 movie Muqabla is a festive delight.

4) Mach Gaya Shor Sari Nagri Re - Picturised on Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi, this track from the 1982 film Khuddaar is a favourite Dahi Handi song across Maharashtra and beyond.

5) Aala Re Aala Govinda Aala - This song from the 1989 film Kala Bazaar captures the celebratory spirit of Janmashtami with its catchy tune and vibrant beats.

6) Chandi Ki Daal Par - This song from the 1999 Salman Khan starrer Hello Brother has been a Janmashtami favourite for years.

7) Radha Kaise Na Jale - From the 2001 film Lagaan, this melodious track composed by AR Rahman beautifully captures the essence of Radha and Krishna's timeless love story.

8) Go Go Go Govinda - A special addition to the critically acclaimed movie OMG – Oh My God, this foot-tapping track featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhudheva is sure to get everyone on their feet.