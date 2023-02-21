If previous announcements are anything to go by, the new actor to play James Bond will be unveiled roughly a year before the release of the next movie, while actual production will begin some 10 months prior.

The James Bond franchise has been a mainstay of the film industry for more than six decades, with audiences eagerly anticipating each new instalment. With the departure of Daniel Craig as 007 after No Time To Die (2021), fans have been clamoring for news on the next actor to take on the iconic role. However, a recent update from producer Barbara Broccoli has left some fans disappointed.

According to Broccoli, the casting process for the next actor to play James Bond has not even begun. Speaking at the BAFTA Film Awards in London, she explained that there isn't even a script for the next film yet.

"No, we haven’t even started casting yet. There isn’t even a script."

In fact, Broccoli had previously stated that the next Bond film was at least two years away from starting, and that the casting process would depend on the direction they wanted to take the series.

"There isn’t a script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond. We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time. I’d say that filming is at least two years away," she informed in an interview in June 2022.

Now, she has shed some light on what that direction might be: a complete reinvention of the character.

As per the producer, the 26th instalment is shaping up to be a reboot of the franchise that will change the way viewers perceive Bond. This ambitious project is the reason why the casting, filming, and script are so far off, as the production crew must decide what they want to do with the character before a script can be prepared.

Despite the disappointment of some fans, this news should not be seen as a setback for the franchise. With a fresh take on the character and a new direction for the series, the wait for the next James Bond film will surely be worth it.

If previous announcements are anything to go by, the new actor to play James Bond will be unveiled roughly a year before the release of the next movie, while actual production will begin some 10 months prior — Craig was announced as James Bond on October 15, 2005, while his debut outing as the British spy, Casino Royale, released on November 17 the following year. Similarly, Craig's predecessor Pierce Brosnan was unveiled as James Bond in 1994, while GoldenEye was released in 1995.